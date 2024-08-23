Ministry of Education Prioritizes Child Safety with New School Security Measures

The Ministry of Education, Government of India is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and security of children in schools and other educational institutions. To strengthen procedures, accountability and safeguard the students, in pursuance of the order of Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Writ Petition (Criminal) No. 136 of 2017 and Writ Petition (Civil) No. 874 of 2017, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education has developed ‘Guidelines on School Safety and Security-2021’, which are in alignment with the POCSO Guidelines. These guidelines inter -alia, contain provisions for fixing the accountability of the school management in the matter of safety and security of children studying in Government, Government-aided and Private Schools. Further, the guidelines provide measures for preventive education, accountability of various stakeholders, reporting procedure, concerned legal provisions, support and counselling and safe environment. These guidelines are crucial to accessibility, inclusiveness and positive learning outcomes.

2. The guidelines had been circulated to all States/UTs/Autonomous Bodies of DoSEL and Stakeholder Ministries on 01.10.2021. The guidelines which are advisory in nature, detail the accountability of various stakeholders and different departments in ensuring the safety and security of children in schools. States/UTs were informed that they may incorporate additions/modifications to these guidelines, if deemed necessary, according to the State/UT specific requirements and notify these guidelines. These guidelines are uploaded on the website of DoSEL at https://dsel.education.gov.in/sites/default/files/2021-10/guidelines_sss.pdf.

The purpose of these guidelines is: