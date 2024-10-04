Ministry of Education organises workshops on NMMSS in Uttar Pradesh

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, organized a workshop/training for Institute Nodal Officers (INOs) and Heads of Institutes (HoIs) of Prayagraj and Varanasi districts of Uttar Pradesh, along with a state-level workshop for District Nodal Officers (DNOs) of the State in Lucknow under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS). This initiative aimed to facilitate the completion of the application and verification process on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) which commenced its activity with effect from 30.06.2024 for the project year 2024-25.

A District-level Workshop for the Institute Nodal Officers (INOs) of NMMSS, Prayagraj was conducted on 10 September 2024 at the Bureau of Psychology, Prayagraj, which was presided over by Smt. Hema Malini SK Deepak, Under Secretary, DoSEL. The State Nodal Officer of NMMSS, Smt. Usha Chandra, Director, Bureau of Psychology, Government of Uttar Pradesh and the District Nodal Officer (Prayagraj) of NMMSS joined the Workshop in physical mode. The INOs of the District participated in the meeting in virtual mode.

The Workshop, a hand-holding session, was held to review the status of fresh and renewal NMMSS applications for the year 2024-25 and expedite the registration and verification process on NSP and troubleshoot the technical queries arising in the course of registration. A District-level Workshop with the INOs was also conducted on 12 September 2024 at Government Queens’ Inter College in Lahurabir, Varanasi. The District Inspector of Schools, the State Nodal Officer, DNO, Varanasi, and 137 INOs participated in the workshop.

The Ministry also conducted a State-level Workshop with the District Nodal Officers (DNOs) of NMMSS on 20 September 2024 in Lucknow under the Chairmanship of Smt. Sreekala P Venugopal, Deputy Secretary, DoSEL. Shri Shailesh Kumar, Joint Director, NSP (NIC) and DNOs of UP were present at the workshop. It was organized to expedite the registration and verification process on the portal and to handhold officials in operating on the NSP hassle-free. UP has a scholarship quota of 15143 in NMMSS.

NMMSS is a Central Sector Scheme of DoSEL boarded on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – a one-stop platform for scholarship schemes given to students. NMMSS scholarships are disbursed directly into the bank accounts of selected students by DBT.