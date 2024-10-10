Ministry of Education organises workshop on Mental Health & Cyber Security on World Mental Health Day

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, organized a national online workshop on Mental Health and Cyber Security for the engagement of youth on World Mental Health Day today. The workshop had two sessions on mental health by Dr. Rajesh Sagar, Professor (MD), Psychiatry Department at AIIMS Delhi and on cyber security by and Dr. Rashmi Sharma Yadav, DCP, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, MHA. The workshop was broadcast live on YouTube, reaching over 20 lakh students and educators nationwide.

Shri Vipin Kumar, Additional Secretary, DoSEL, highlighted the importance of mental well-being and safe utilization of the internet among students. He emphasized the necessity of early intervention to mitigate the potential adverse effects of mental health challenges in today’s digital age.

Smt. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, DoSEL, reinforced the commitment of the National Education Policy 2020 to prioritize student well-being. She highlighted the significance of mental health for both students and educators and exhorted everybody to attentively listen and follow the advice given by the experts to maintain good mental health and prevent themselves from being victims of cybercrime.

Dr. Rajesh Sagar provided valuable insights into prevalent mental health issues such as stress, anxiety, and depression. He emphasized that nearly 50% of mental health disorders emerge before the age of 14, advocating for early intervention. Dr. Sagar identified common stressors including academic pressure, parental conflicts, and bullying, and shared effective coping strategies, such as deep breathing and cognitive restructuring, to foster a happier childhood.

In her presentation, Dr. Rashmi Sharma Yadav highlighted the importance of cyber hygiene and security for children. She outlined preventive measures against cyberbullying, grooming, and fraudulent online gaming applications. She encouraged students to report cyber fraud through the helpline 1930 and @cyberdost, stressing the importance of responsible internet use, parental awareness, and safeguarding personal information. Both experts suggested that students should share any issues arising with their elders like parents and teachers.

The workshop engaged students from classes VI to XII from Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, CBSE and state government schools across the country and was simultaneously presented in sign language, ensuring accessibility for all participants. The initiative received widespread appreciation from attendees, reflecting a collective commitment to fostering a safer and healthier educational environment.