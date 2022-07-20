Ministry of Education like UDISE, Student Database, NAS, NIPUN BARAT, Teacher Database, DIKSHA etc. are efficient systems working in silos, says Annpurna Devi

New Delhi : The ability to effectively collect, monitor, correlate, and analyse data will lead to timely actions to implement schemes. Various initiatives of the Ministry of Education like UDISE, Student Database, NAS, NIPUN BARAT, Teacher Database, DIKSHA etc. are efficient systems working in silos. Integrating various data sets and breaking through the barrier of operating in silos will help us effectively leverage different entities towards a common goal.

In view of the above, States/UTs were advised to establish a Central system (Vidya Samiksha Kendra) at state level for tracking student enrolment, progress in their learning levels, Out of School Children mainstreamed, textbook delivery, support required by teachers and schools, etc.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) is aimed at leveraging data and technology to bring a bid leap in learning outcomes. This will cover data of more than 15 Lakh schools, 96 Lakh teachers and 26 Crore students and analyse them meaningfully using big data analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning in order to enhance the overall monitoring of the education system and there by improving learning outcomes.

Objectives

To monitor the real-time status of various projects/ activities under the ambit of Samagra Shiksha.

To keep track of enrolled students including learning outcomes, Dropouts, support required by teachers and schools, etc.

To monitor and track field level academic and non-academic activities at state level and also empower administrators and teachers in the field to take data driven decisions.

To identify and analyse improvement areas for decision making and implementation that needs urgent attention.

To improve the academic performance of students and to enhance the accountability of teachers in schools and effective utilisation of the available resources.

To setup centralized helpdesk for grievance redressal mechanism for stakeholders of School ecosystem.

To develop Centralized dashboard providing the real-time performance indicators of Schools.

Increase accountability among all the field level staffs / administrators & monitor the real-time status towards various projects components / activities under the ambit of School Education.

Budget

Financial assistance of Rs. 2.00 Crore to Rs. 5.00 Crore based on no. of schools are given to States and UTs.

(Rs. In Lakh)

Model and Range of Schools No. of States and UTs States/ UTs Non-Recurring Recurring Total Model I

(<1000 Schools) 5 Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, 170 30 200 Model II (>1000 and ≤5000 ) 8 Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura 250 50 300 Model III (>5000 and ≤30,000) 6 Delhi, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttarakhand 320 80 400 Model IV (>30,000) 10 Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal 415 85 500 Total 29 1155 245 1400

Note: Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan are not considered as Vidya Samiksha Kendra was already approved under the STARS Project. Financial assistance is not given to Gujarat as the State is already having the system.

Outcomes

Monitoring of Access, Enrolment, Dropout, Retention, Completion and Achievement

Child wise tracking of achievements and assessments

Real time Attendance monitoring of students and teachers

Tracking of distribution of Incentives like scholarships, uniform, free textbooks etc.

State level Centralized Monitoring Mechanism in the form of CCC for monitoring, tracking, taking feedback and providing support to all the major field level staff / activities of the school education system

Real-time Data Integration & analysis of various existing Samagra Shiksha applications for Centralized Monitoring Dashboard along with integration of Data-analysis based Call Management Utility & Reporting.

Real time data which improves School Management and Governance by timely interventions, streamlining processes, creating transparency and driving accountability through channelized escalations to field level academic & Non-academic staff and timely actions.

Quick delivery of alerts, notification, and news with minimal failure rate among the field level staff/Head Masters/Teachers/Parents

Motivate, encourage and facilitate teachers by sending actionable and continuous tips on best practices in pedagogy and teaching in classes.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.