Ministry of Education launches second cycle of Capacity Building Program on Specific Learning Disability

The Ministry of Education launched the second cycle of its Capacity Building Program on Specific Learning Disability (SLD) under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP). Building on the success of the first cycle, this programme is designed to empower Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) with the skills and knowledge necessary to support students with specific learning disabilities.

Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry for Education Shri K. Sanjay Murthy; Additional Secretary, Higher Education, Shri S.K. Barnwal; Joint Secretary, Higher Education, Smt. Rina Sonowal Kouli; Director, Higher Education, Shri Devendra Kumar Sharma; and Co-founder, Changeinkk Foundation, Smt. Noopur Jhunjhunwala graced the launch of the second cycle. The heads of Institutions and faculty from 45 identified centrally funded HEIs, such as CUs, IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISERs, CFTIs, SPAs, NITTTR, etc. joined through virtual mode.

Shri K. Sanjay Murthy emphasized that National Education Policy 2020 inter-alia recognizes learning disabilities among a set of students, with a vision of equitable and inclusive education for all. It stipulates that it is essential that HEIs must be aware of students with specific disabilities, including learning disabilities, and should be sensitized towards addressing associated challenges. To overcome this issue, it is essential that a regular capacity programme on learning disabilities is conducted, he said. He also informed how a programme has been conceptualized to begin with the capacity building of key stakeholders with reference to specific learning disabilities among students, under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme.

The first round of the ‘Capacity Building Program on Specific Learning Disabilities’ was conducted from January to July 2024 partnered with Changeinkk Foundation. In the first round, a cohort of 27 HEIs participated in the programme including Central Universities, IITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs, SPAs and NITs. As part of the programme, different sessions were conducted, viz., Orientation Session, Sensitization Session, Masterclasses, In-Person Zone-wise Workshop, and Monitoring of Implementation. More than 400 faculty members from different departments of these institutions were benefited.

The second cycle of the programme that started today will run till December 2024 with sessions to be held both online and in-person with a new set of identified HEIs. It will focus on strategies and tools for identifying and assessing the students with SLD and addressing their needs. The focus of this programme will be on sensitizing the heads of the Institutions; the Heads of five departments along with the two nominees each from respective departments. Participants will engage in a series of interactive workshops, expert-led seminars, and practical sessions aimed at enhancing their ability to create inclusive learning environments. After successful completion, the same shall be replicated with a new set of HEIs over a cycle of six months.

Shri S.K. Barnwal stated that given the critical need for inclusive education, this programme is a significant step towards equipping educators with the necessary expertise to address the diverse needs of the students. He further urged HEIs to come forward and thrive in addressing the issues related to students with specific learning disabilities.