Ministry of Education launches Bhasha Certifiate Selfie campaign

New Delhi : Ministry of Education launched a campaign ‘Bhasha Certificate Selfie to encourage cultural diversity and promote mulitlinguism and to foster the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Bhasha Certificate Selfie initiative aims to promote Bhasha Sangam mobile app, developed by Ministry of Education and MyGov India. Using the app, people can learn 100+ sentences of daily use in as many as 22 scheduled Indian languages. The initiative, under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat will aim to ensure that people acquire basic conversational skills in Indian languages. To achieve this, a target of 75 lakh people acquiring basic conversational skills has been set.

The ‘Bhasha Certificate Selfie’ initiative is encouraging people to upload their selfie with the certificate from their social media accounts using the hashtag #BhashaCertificateSelfie.

To receive a certificate authorized by Ministry of Education, a user needs to download the mobile app, available in both Android and iOS versions, select any language from 22 scheduled Indian languages, finish all the levels, give a test and earn a certificate.

Bhasha Sangam mobile app was launched by Minister of Education and Skill Development Shri Dharmendra Pradhan while commemorating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas which is celebrated on October 31 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During the launch of Bhasha Sangam mobile app, Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the National Education Policy 2020 outlines the vision to lay emphasis on the promotion of Indian languages. Going forward, language learning will be promoted as a skill with a formal credit-earning system, he had added.