Ministry of Education invites Yuva Sangam Phase V registrations – window closes on Oct 21st

Registrations for Yuva Sangam Phase V – a cultural exchange programme initiated under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat – are filling up fast ahead of the October 21st, 2024 deadline. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, this unique initiative facilitates engagement and collaboration among youth in the age group of 18 to 30 years across the diverse landscape of India.

Young professionals (employed/self-employed) and students including NSS/NYKS volunteers, as well as off-campus youth (those enrolled for online courses, in skilling institutions etc) are encouraged to apply for this life-changing experience.

As part of the Yuva Sangam programme, selected participants will have the opportunity to visit their paired states for 5-7 days, immersing themselves in local history, culture, and traditions. This firsthand experience of Bharat will broaden their horizons and deepen their understanding of the country’s diversity. The friendships formed and perspectives gained during these travels will last a lifetime, enriching the work that youth pursue in their professional and academic endeavours.

The exchange programme, helmed by the Ministry of Education and supported by several other central ministries and departments, will arrange for participant logistics and curate the tours, ensuring a memorable experience. Diversity and inclusion are a priority for selection, therefore, youth across genders and geographies, rural or urban, are encouraged to apply.

“The enduring lessons from this cultural exchange programme have benefits for the individuals and the nation. Exposure to other cultures develops awareness and empathy. Cultivating a broad horizon enables individuals to address challenges through innovative and inclusive solutions – a key requirement for the workforce of the future. Exposure to other communities will help the youth to appreciate shared strengths, address shared challenges and identify best practices that they can adopt as ambassador of their own state/union territory. Yuva Sangam therefore becomes an exercise in nation building, embodying the vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ as set out by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,” said a senior officer of the Ministry of Education.

Yuva Sangam will promote multi-dimensional exposure in five broad areas – the 5 Ps viz; Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions), Pragati (Development), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-people connect), and Prodyogiki (Technology).

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had proposed the idea for a sustained people-to-people connect during the Rashtriya Ekta Divas held on 31st October 2015 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Subsequently, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme was launched on 31st October 2016, in order to promote engagement and mutual understanding between people of different states and union territories.

Twenty eminent institutions across India have been identified for Phase V of Yuva Sangam during which participants from these states/ UTs, led by the nodal higher education institute (HEI) of the state/UT, respectively, will be visiting their paired state/ UTs.

The previous phases of Yuva Sangam have witnessed massive enthusiasm with registrations crossing 44,000 in the last Phase. Till date, 4,795 youth across India have participated in 114 tours in various phases of Yuva Sangam (including the pilot phase in 2022).