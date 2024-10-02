Ministry of Education and NSS Organize Swachhata Campaign at Sri Venkateswara College

Shri K. Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Department of Higher Education (DoHE), Ministry of Education, participated in a Swachhata Campaign under the theme of Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Sri Venkateswara College (SVC), University of Delhi, today. The Ministry of Education organised the event in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Additional Secretary, DoHE, Shri Sunil Kumar Barnwal; Joint Secretary (DoHE) Smt. Neeta Prasad; Joint Secretary (DoHE), Shri Ekram Rizvi; Joint Secretary (DoHE), Smt. Rina Sonowal Kouli; Shri Chaitanya Prasad, officials of the Ministry along with Prof. V Ravi, Principal, SVC; Prof. K Chandramani, Vice-Principal, SVC and other faculty members were also present at the event.

Shri K. Sanjay Murthy and other dignitaries planted five trees under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign at the college premises. They also participated in cleaning a black spot/cleanliness target unit (CTU) near the Satyaniketan bus stand near the college. NSS members, NSS volunteers of the college, RWA representatives, social workers and MCD staff joined them in thoroughly cleaning the place.

The Secretary urged the locals to maintain the cleanliness of the place in future and also ensured the help of the College in this regard if needed. He also motivated the students to participate in the cleanliness drive in the future. He also answered their queries regarding the National Education Policy 2020. The students shared their experiences and teaching while working in the NSS.