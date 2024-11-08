Ministry of Earth Sciences successfully concludes Special Campaign 4.0, marks Key Achievements

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) made notable progress under Special Campaign 4.0, a nationwide initiative of the Government of India facilitated by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), to enhance cleanliness and administrative efficiency across government offices. As part of Special Campaign 4.0, launched on October 02, 2024, MoES conducted 35 cleanliness campaigns and reviewed 4,681 files, procedurally weeding out 327. Cleanliness drives and scrap disposal freed up 9,080 square feet of space, generating revenue of INR 13,63,369/-. All set targets under Special Campaign 4.0 for addressing Parliamentary Assurances, PMO references, and public grievance appeals by MoES were met. In addition, two MP references and 18 public grievances were duly redressed.

Notable activities under the Special Campaign 4.0 by MoES include the Swacch Sagar Surakshit Sagar campaign (edition 3.0) and the ‘Art from Waste’ competitions at MoES institutes.

The Swacch Sagar Surakshit Sagar campaign 3.0 was conducted at several beach locations across the country’s coasts, collecting nearly 60 tons of waste through mass citizen participation, especially from the youth, enhancing public awareness. Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, led the Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar 3.0 campaign with senior officials and staff of MoES from the Thiruvanmiyur Beach in Chennai. He was joined by Her Excellency Ms May-Elin Steiner, Norwegian Ambassador to India.

Secretary, MoES, Dr M Ravichandran, leading the Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar 3.0 campaign from the Thiruvanmiyur Beach in Chennai, joined by H.E. Ms May-Elin Steiner, Norwegian Ambassador to India.

The ‘Art from Waste’ contests held at MoES institutes aimed to inspire conservation through creativity by transforming campus scrap materials into stunning art installations by the staff and officials.

Glimpses from the ‘Art from Waste’ competition held at MoES autonomous institutes—the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai (above), and National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa (below).

MoES revamped its cafeteria and kitchen space at its headquarters in New Delhi, creating a more energised, cleaner and livelier place for employees and visitors. It was inaugurated by the Secretary, MoES, Dr M Ravichandran, on November 05, 2024.

Glimpses from the inauguration ceremony of the revamped cafeteria and kitchen area at MoES Prithvi Bhavan headquarters in New Delhi in November 2024.

The success of Special Campaign 4.0 at MoES demonstrates its commitment to creating a cleaner, more organised, and employee-friendly workplace. In addition to enhancing office functionality, MoES’s activities under Special Campaign 4.0 aligned with the broader goals of the Government of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. The ministry upholds the spirit of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and efficiency at the workplace, furthering its mission of public service and benefit.