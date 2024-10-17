Ministry of Earth Sciences makes Substantial Interim Progress under Special Campaign 4.0

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has made substantial interim progress under the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0, aimed at promoting cleanliness, reducing pendency, and improving overall efficiency across all government offices. The fourth edition of the Special Campaign was launched by the Government of India on October 02, 2024, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of Special Campaign 4.0, MoES conducted 14 cleanliness drives, addressed two Parliamentary Assurances, a PMO reference, an MP Reference, and eight Public Grievances, reviewed nearly 1,496 files, and freed up 3,660 square feet of space as of October 15, 2024. Senior MoES officials visited various divisions at MoES headquarters as part of a thorough status review process and recommended measures to enhance cleanliness.

Pictures: Senior MoES officials reviewing the status of cleanliness at various divisions at MoES Headquarters in New Delhi.

MoES will continue to focus on achieving the targets of Special Campaign 4.0, enhancing workplace productivity, and remaining committed to a cleaner workplace and a more efficient workforce.