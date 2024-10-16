Ministry of Earth Sciences Concludes Activities under Special Campaign3.0

The Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) completed select targeted activities under Special Campaign 3.0, aligned with the Government of India’s guidelines to promote cleanliness, transparency, and efficiency in governance.

As part of Special Campaign 3.0, from October 2023 to August 2024, the MoES and its subordinate and attached offices and autonomous institutes conducted 73 cleanliness campaigns, weeded out 3,660 files, freed up 7,375 square meters of space, and disposed of scrap, generating a value of around 6 lakh rupees. It has also worked towards addressing references from the PMO, MPs, Inter-Ministerial Consultation references, Parliamentary Assurances, and public grievances and appeals. A Recreation Room and a Yoga Room were also set up at MoES Prithvi Bhavan Headquarters in New Delhi. These facilities were envisaged to enhance team building and work-life balance, encourage mindfulness, and foster connection amongst employees.

Launched as a nationwide initiative in October 2023, Special Campaign 3.0 aimed at enhancing work efficiency within government institutions by addressing long-pending matters, focusing on office cleanliness, and pacing the administrative environment. The Ministry of Earth Sciences undertook several significant measures during the Special Campaign 3.0, contributing to the larger goals of Swachhata (cleanliness) and good governance.

MoES remains committed to upholding the values of Swachhata, transparency, and efficiency. The successful completion of the Special Campaign 3.0 is a testament to the Ministry’s dedication to contributing to the Government of India’s vision of a cleaner and more efficient public administration.