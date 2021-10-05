Ministry of DoNER organises a workshop on “The Changing Role of North Eastern Council in the Development of North Eastern Region (NER)” in Shillong

New Delhi : G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Culture and Tourism was on a two-day official visit to Meghalaya and Assam. As a part of the Meghalaya leg of his visit, the Union Minister reviewed several development works and ongoing projects of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and North East Road Sector Development Scheme (NERSDS). He attended the review meeting at the NEC Secretariat in Shillong, Meghalaya along with Minister of State Shri B.L Verma, Secretary Ministry of DoNER Shri Lok Ranjan, Secretary North Eastern Council Moses Chalai and other officials and dignitaries.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also attended a workshop titled “The Changing Role of North Eastern Council in the Development of North Eastern Region (NER)” organised at the Conference Auditorium of the NEC, Shillong. The chief guest of the event was Hon’ble Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu. The event was also attended by the Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri Conrad Sangma, Minister of State DoNER Shri B.L Verma, Secretary DoNER Shri Lok Ranjan, Secretary NEC Shri Moses Chelai and other dignitaries of the North Eastern States, the academic fraternity and other officials. During his address G Kishan Reddy on behalf of the Ministry of DoNER thanked the Vice President Sri M. Venkaiah Naidu for taking time out from his busy schedule and constitutional responsibilities to travel to the Ashthalaxmi states for an entire week. He said, “Sir, it is a great pleasure to have you amongst us and this passion to be with people makes you one of the most active Vice Presidents that this country has seen. Even as a Cabinet Minister you have always worked towards the development of the North Eastern Region”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi commitment to the North Eastern Council is well known through his actions. In 2016 he was the first Prime Minister in 40 years to attend the Northeast Council meetings when he addressed the 65th plenary”, the Union Minister added. During his address G Kishan Reddy ji also stressed on the initiatives undertaken by the government to enhance infrastructure and connectivity through better roads, railways and air in the North East. He said “As a part of the Capital rail connectivity project, cities of 3 North East States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura are already connected with the main Indian Railways network. The work of connecting the remaining 5 capitals is under progress. As a part of air connectivity 2 major capital greenfield air connectivity projects are also being undertaken in NER”. The Union Minister also spoke about the agriculture push that the Government is giving in the NER. He said “The two recent cabinet decisions of the National Mission on Edible Oils for Oil Palm and the revival of the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) will provide a major boost to the agriculture sector of the North East Region.

G Kishan Reddy also lauded the efforts of the North Eastern Council and said “In its 50 years of existence the North Eastern Council has played a key role in the development of the NER. The NEC has taken rapid strides in realising the vision of Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Hence today’s workshop is an important event for all of us. The Changing role of NEC will be shaped by what we aspire for the North East Region”.

The Union Minister along with Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji, Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister of Meghalaya Shri Conrad Sangma ji attended a cultural programme showcasing the traditions, culture & folklore of Meghalaya at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.