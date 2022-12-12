Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), in collaboration with North Eastern Space Application Centre develope a project monitoring Mobile Application

Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), in collaboration with North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC), Department of Space, Government of India, has developed a project monitoring Mobile Application. The physical progress of the projects supported by MoDoNER is monitored in three modes viz mobile apps, satellite images and drone images.

Till November 2022, out of 588 identified projects, 562 projects, at 1664 different locations across North Eastern Region (NER), have been geo-tagged through satellite images and mobile app.

As on 07.12.2022, 145 projects costing Rs.3392.99 crore have been sanctioned in various sectors under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). The State-wise detail of projects sanctioned under NESIDS is at Annexure-I. Further, North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) has been sanctioned 14 projects worth Rs.90.86 crore in Bamboo Sector during Financial years 2015-16 to 2021-22. The detail of these projects is at Annexure-II.

Annexure-I

STATE-WISE DETAILS OF PROJECT SANCTIONED UNDER NESIDS SINCE INCEPTION

Sr No. State Projects Sanctioned No. Approved Cost (Rs. in crore) 1 Arunachal Pradesh 29 623.87 2 Assam 33 880.82 3 Manipur 18 341.32 4 Meghalaya 12 340.50 5 Mizoram 17 345.38 6 Nagaland 17 333.62 7 Sikkim 8 214.51 8 Tripura 11 312.97 Grand Total 145 3392.99

Annexure-II

DETAILS OF THE NECBDC Projects IN BAMBOO SECTOR DURING 2015-16 to 2021-22

Sl. No. Name of Project Approved Cost (Rs. in Crore) State(s) Setting up of Cane and Bamboo Technology Park at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh 10.83 Arunachal Pradesh Promotion of Bamboo Handicrafts, Jewellery & Utility Products in Poma village, Papum Pare District, Arunachal Pradesh. 0.50 Research and Development project on Development of packaging storage and transportation of fruits and vegetables 0.93 Assam Promoting Sustainable livelihood in North East India: the cane and Bamboo Cluster Development Project 9.20 Setting up of Bamboo Crushing units in NER for production of Bamboo powder 4.89 Setting up infrastructure for Bamboo Treatment Plant at Burnihat, Assam 0.54 Setting up of Cane and Bamboo Training Cum Production Centre at Ukhrul, Manipur 10.30 Manipur Integrated Bamboo and Cane Development Project at Tamenlong, Manipur 4.94 Bamboo based Craft Concentration Centre” to be set up at Sovima Village, Dimapur, Nagaland 4.48 Nagaland Establishment of Integrated Agarbatti Cluster with Zero Wastages Concept in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram 14.94 Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya & Mizoram Setting up of Bamboo Vacuum Pressure Impregnation Treatment Plant in NE States 4.54 Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura Multi Initiative in Cane and Bamboo project at Churachandpur & Bishnupur, Manipur and Falkland Aizawl, Mizoram 4.89 Manipur & Mizoram Bamboo Nursery raising and farming in parts of NER under AATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT ABHIYAN(Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur & Meghalaya) 4.92 Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur & Meghalaya Bamboo Resource Creation through Plantation 14.96 Assam, Manipur & Meghalaya Total 90.86

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.