Ministry of Defence to set up 100 Sainik Schools in the Country : Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi : There is no provision for allocation of fund for opening of a new Sainik School by Ministry of Defence under the new initiative to set up 100 Sainik Schools in the Country. The initiative envisages creation of all necessary infrastructure, faculty and other requirements prescribed for new Sainik Schools in partnership mode by the entity setting up and operating the School (State Govt./Pvt. Sector/Trust/Society/NGO). There is no provision of expenditure to be incurred by Government of India towards the same. However, an annual support on Merit-Cum-Means basis of up to 50% fee support (subject to an upper limit of Rs 40,000/- per student per annum) for up to 50% of class – strength (subject to an upper limit of 50 students per class per annum) for the approved school, will be provided by Govt. of India through Sainik Schools Society.

Seven Sainik Schools under the erstwhile pattern have been approved, opened and made operational during last five years, out of which no Sainik School under erstwhile pattern has been opened or made operational in the State of Haryana during the last five years including current financial year 2022-23. However, under the new initiative of Government of India for setting up of 100 New Sainik Schools, a Memorandum of Agreement has been signed by Sainik Schools Society with 18 New Sainik Schools in partnership mode out of which 17 Schools, including two Schools from Haryana, have commenced classes from Academic Year 2022-23.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Shri Deepender Singh Hooda in Rajya Sabha today.