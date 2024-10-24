Ministry of Defence Signs ₹387.44 Crore Deal with Chowgule & Co. for Six Air Cushion Vehicles for Indian Coast Guard

Ministry of Defence, on October 24, 2024, signed a contract with Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd., Goa for procurement of six Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) for the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 387.44 crore. These amphibious vessels, also called ‘Hovercrafts’, will be procured under the Buy {Indian) category.

These ACVs will be indigenously manufactured in India for the first time in line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision of the Government, representing a pivotal step in the nation’s shipping landscape. The project will also significantly enhance the technical expertise and growth of indigenous ancillary, especially the MSME sector.

The procurement of these platforms is aimed to boost the Indian Coast Guard’s capability and reinforces the increased focus towards maritime security. These modern ACVs will be used for multipurpose maritime roles including high speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, interception, search & rescue operations and assistance to ships & crafts in distress.