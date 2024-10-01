Ministry of Defence organises Blood Donation Camp on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

The Ministry of Defence organised a Blood Donation Camp on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day on 1st October, 2024 at South Block, New Delhi in collaboration with Armed Forces Transfusion Centre, an Armed Forces Medical Services set-up, located in Delhi Cantonment. The campaign slogan for this year is “Celebrating 20 years of giving : Thank You, blood donors A total of 183 volunteers of Ministry of Defence donated blood in the event

A well qualified and experienced team of 03 Medical officers, one Joint Commissioned Officer (JCO) and 10 Paramedical Staff (Blood Transfusion Assistants) were deployed with the required Medical Equipments and set-up to ensure smooth conduct of the Camp.