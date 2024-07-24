Ministry of Defence Launches ‘TRIPUT’, First of Two P1135.6 Follow-On Ships

The first of two Advanced Frigates under construction by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the Indian Navy, was launched on 23 Jul 24 at GSL, Goa. In keeping with maritime tradition, the ship was launched by Smt Rita Sreedharan to the invocation from Atharva Veda, in the presence of Shri P S Sreedharan Pillai, Hon’ble Governor of Goa. The ship has been named Triput, after the mighty arrow, representing the indomitable spirit of Indian Navy and its ability to strike far and deep.

The contract for building two Triput class Advance Frigates was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Goa Shipyard Limited on 25 Jan 19. The ship is designed for combat operations against enemy surface ships, submarines and air crafts. The Triput class ships are 124.8 m long and 15.2 m wide, with a draught of 4.5 m. Their displacement is approx. 3600 tons and speed a maximum of 28 knots. The ships are equipped with stealth features, advanced weapon & sensors and platform management systems.

Being constructed at GSL, the Triput class of ships are follow on ships of the Teg and Talwar class ships acquired from Russia. These frigates are being constructed for the first time indigenously by an Indian Shipyard. In line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, a large percentage of the equipment fit, including weapons & sensors is of indigenous origin, thereby ensuring that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, generating employment and capability enhancement within the country.