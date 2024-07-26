Ministry of Defence Launches Integrated ERP and New Websites for Naval Schools

The integrated ERP solution and websites for Naval Schools were launched by Cmde G Rambabu, Commodore (Naval Education) & Vice Chairperson, Navy Education Society (NES) at an online ceremony hosted from Navy Children School Delhi on 25 Jul 24. Command Education Officers, senior leadership of Naval Schools and representatives of M/s Jeannypr Softech Pvt. Ltd. attended the ceremony. The upgraded ERP application and websites, aimed to standardise processes and centralise data management, have been implemented for Navy Children Schools at Delhi and Visakhapatnam as pilot project.

The integrated ERP system, with a unified database, will facilitate seamless migration of students between Naval Schools, allowing parents to continue using the same mobile application without disruption. It will also ensure real-time data flow between all stakeholders including NES, Commands, and individual schools. The updated school websites will enhance user experience by following a standard design and structure, while remaining independent in content management.