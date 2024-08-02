Ministry of Defence Introduces Specialized Portal for Ex-Servicemen Assistance

The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), an attached office of Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) is to provide an interface between the retiring Service Personnel & Ex-Servicemen (ESM) (including Dis-abled Soldiers, Widows & Dependents) and the Environment (Skilling/ Training Institutes & Principal Employers) for ensuring their gainful Re-settlement.

The DGR has a website i.e., dgrindia.gov.in wherein registration and employment opportunities are provided to Ex-servicemen. Details of the same are as under:

Self-Employment Schemes such as Security Agency Scheme, Management of CNG Station, Coal Transportation & Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Oil product agency outlets.

Employment opportunities/Jobs Vacancies received at DGR from Government & Non-Government Departments.

Regular updates on the sponsored Ex-servicemen for various DGR Schemes are also provided.

Registration on DGR website is restricted to only Ex-servicemen Officers as mentioned above. Details of last five Years Ex-Servicemen Officers registered on DGR website under various schemes are as under:

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 (till 30.06.2024) 1087 856 910 1005 577

The data on the total number of ex-servicemen who have benefited from the information available on the DGR website for each scheme over the past five years is as follows: