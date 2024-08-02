Ministry of Defence Introduces Specialized Portal for Ex-Servicemen Assistance

The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), an attached office of Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) is to provide an interface between the retiring Service Personnel & Ex-Servicemen (ESM) (including Dis-abled Soldiers, Widows & Dependents) and the Environment (Skilling/ Training Institutes & Principal Employers) for ensuring their gainful Re-settlement.
The DGR has a website i.e., dgrindia.gov.in wherein registration and employment opportunities are provided to Ex-servicemen. Details of the same are as under:
- Self-Employment Schemes such as Security Agency Scheme, Management of CNG Station, Coal Transportation & Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Oil product agency outlets.
- Employment opportunities/Jobs Vacancies received at DGR from Government & Non-Government Departments.
- Regular updates on the sponsored Ex-servicemen for various DGR Schemes are also provided.
Registration on DGR website is restricted to only Ex-servicemen Officers as mentioned above. Details of last five Years Ex-Servicemen Officers registered on DGR website under various schemes are as under:
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024 (till 30.06.2024)
|1087
|856
|910
|1005
|577
The data on the total number of ex-servicemen who have benefited from the information available on the DGR website for each scheme over the past five years is as follows:
|S No
|Details of Scheme
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024 (till Jun 24)
|a.
|Security Agencies & State ESM Corporations Empaneled
|625
|932
|732
|750
|504
|b.
|ESM sponsored in security agency
|32469
|34338
|32240
|48525
|17359
|c.
|ESM sponsored in Coal Companies
|51
|06
|00
|12
|00
|d.
|Widows/ disabled ESM attached in Coal Companies
|121
|14
|00
|16
|00
|e.
|Management of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Station in National Capital Region (NCR)/ Pune
|45
|39
|47
|66
|00
|f.
|Sponsored for Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Scheme (Petrol Pumps)
|139
|20
|47
|138
|157
|g.
|Issue of Eligibility Certificates for allotment of Oil Product Agency (OPA) Retail Outlets
|07
|07
|01
|44
|10
|h.
|Mother Dairy Milk Booths/Safal Booths
|340
|536
|835
|553
|209
|i.
|ESM Sponsored/ Placement by DGR (Emp Dte)
|4157
|25528
|8974
|3388
|1197
|j.
|DGR Technical Service Scheme
|–
|211
|56
|313
|77
|k.
|Placement Post completion of PRC through Training Institutes
|–
|–
|33
|83
|00
|Total
|37954
|61631
|42965
|53888
|19513