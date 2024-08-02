National

Ministry of Defence Introduces Specialized Portal for Ex-Servicemen Assistance

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), an attached office of Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) is to provide an interface between the retiring Service Personnel & Ex-Servicemen (ESM) (including Dis-abled Soldiers, Widows & Dependents) and the Environment (Skilling/ Training Institutes & Principal Employers) for ensuring their gainful Re-settlement.

The DGR has a website i.e.dgrindia.gov.in wherein registration and employment opportunities are provided to Ex-servicemen. Details of the same are as under:

  • Self-Employment Schemes such as Security Agency Scheme, Management of CNG Station, Coal Transportation & Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Oil product agency outlets.
  • Employment opportunities/Jobs Vacancies received at DGR from Government & Non-Government Departments.
  • Regular updates on the sponsored Ex-servicemen for various DGR Schemes are also provided.

Registration on DGR website is restricted to only Ex-servicemen Officers as mentioned above. Details of last five Years Ex-Servicemen Officers registered on DGR website under various schemes are as under:

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 (till 30.06.2024)
1087 856 910 1005 577

The data on the total number of ex-servicemen who have benefited from the information available on the DGR website for each scheme over the past five years is as follows:

S No Details of Scheme 2020  2021  2022  2023 2024 (till Jun 24)
a. Security Agencies & State ESM Corporations Empaneled 625 932 732 750 504
b. ESM sponsored in security agency 32469 34338 32240 48525 17359
c. ESM sponsored in Coal Companies 51 06 00 12 00
d. Widows/ disabled ESM attached in Coal Companies 121 14 00 16 00
e. Management of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Station in National Capital Region (NCR)/ Pune 45 39 47 66 00
f. Sponsored for Company Owned Company Operated (COCO) Scheme (Petrol Pumps) 139 20 47 138 157
g. Issue of Eligibility Certificates for allotment of Oil Product Agency (OPA) Retail Outlets 07 07 01 44 10
h. Mother Dairy Milk Booths/Safal Booths 340 536 835 553 209
i. ESM Sponsored/ Placement by DGR (Emp Dte) 4157 25528 8974 3388 1197
j. DGR Technical Service Scheme 211 56 313 77
k. Placement Post completion of PRC through Training Institutes 33 83 00
  Total 37954 61631 42965 53888 19513
