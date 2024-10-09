Ministry of Defence Hosts Opening Ceremony for Exercise Malabar 2024

The Opening Ceremony of MALABAR 2024 under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command was held onboard Indian Naval Ship Satpura at Visakhapatnam on 09 Oct 24. The 28th edition of the multi-national maritime exercise that commenced on 08 Oct 24, would extend till 18 Oct 24. MALABAR, which was initiated in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between India and the US, gained further traction as a significant maritime engagement, with Japan and Australia joining in subsequently.

The ceremony, hosted by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was attended by senior naval and military dignitaries from participating nations. The heads of delegations and other dignitaries participating included General Yoshihide YOSHIDA, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan, Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander US Pacific Fleet, VAdm Katsushi OMACHI, C-in-C, Japan Self Defence Fleet and RAdm Chris Smith, Commander Australian Fleet. The crew and planning staff of participating Ships, Aircraft and Special Forces from Australia, India, Japan and the USA were also present. The Commanders of all participating navies acknowledged the importance of Ex MALABAR in enhancing understanding, collaboration and engagement to address common maritime challenges and to create cooperative framework.

The exercise will be conducted in two distinct phases both at Harbour and at Sea. MALABAR 2024 will witness live weapon firings, complex surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills and joint manoeuvres. The high-tempo event will witness participation by destroyers, frigates, corvettes and fleet support ships along with long range maritime patrol aircraft, jet aircraft, integral helicopters and submarine assets.

The exercise brings together like-minded nations to further enhance the ability to train and operate jointly, towards establishing the synergy critical to achieve shared objectives. The exercise is aligned with the Indian Government’s vision of Security & Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and reflects India’s growing engagement with like-minded nations.