Ministry of Defence Hosts Indian Ocean Rim Association Seminar

The second edition of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) seminar on Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing was conducted at Naval War College, Goa on 25 Sep 24. The seminar reviewed the IUU fishing activities in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), its implications in the economic, environmental and security domain, and the legal voids in tackling these activities that could be pursued by the IORA member states.

Delegates from 17 IORA countries including Australia, Bangladesh, France, Indonesia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Somalia, South Africa, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Tanzania participated in the issue based discussions to counter the ever growing menace of IUU Fishing in IOR.