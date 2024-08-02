Ministry of Defence Boosts Innovation with Technology Development Fund Scheme

The steps taken by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) towards the goal of Self-reliance through Technology Development Fund scheme are:
- TDF scheme aligns perfectly with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ by bringing new industries especially Startups & MSMEs in the fold of design and manufacturing of defence technology. Funding of upto Rs. 50 Cr is provided to the industry as grant.
- A total of 78 projects under TDF scheme at a cost of Rs. 333.21 Cr approx. has been sanctioned.
- So far, 27 technologies under 10 projects have been successfully developed under TDF scheme.
The details of the projects sanctioned under the TDF scheme during the current year (January 01, 2024 to June 30, 2024) are given below:
|S No
|Name of the Project
|Name of DA
|Industry Status MSME/
Large/Startup (DA)
|Industry Type (DA)
|1.
|IRNSS based Timing Acquisition and Dissemination System
|M/s Acord Software & System Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore
|Large
|Pvt. Ltd.
|2.
|Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial System
|M/s Sagar Defence Engg. Pvt. Ltd., Pune
|Start-up
|Pvt. Ltd.
|3.
|Development of Indigenous Scenario & Sensor Simulation Toolkit
|M/s Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt. Ltd., Noida
|Start-up
|Pvt. Ltd.
|4.
|Development of ICE Detection Sensor
|M/s Craftlogic Labs Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore
|MSME
|Pvt. Ltd.
|5.
|Long Range ROV for UW object detection and neutralization
|M/s IROV Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kochi
|Start-up
|Pvt. Ltd.
|6.
|Development of Graphene Based Smart and E-Textiles for Multifunctional wearable application as EXP
|M/s Aloha Tech Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore
|Start-up
|Pvt. Ltd.
|7.
|75 KVA Constant Frequency Alternators EXP
|M/s VEM Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad
|MSME
|Pvt. Ltd.
|8.
|Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator
|M/s Data Patterns (India) Limited, Chennai
|Large
|Limited