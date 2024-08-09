Ministry of Defence Announces New Light Bullet-Proof Jacket Developed by DRDO

DRDO has developed the Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) consisting of lightest Front Hard Armour Panel (FHAP). This jacket has been developed in two configuration viz. In-Conjunction-With (ICW) and Standalone with different areal density of FHAP. The Bullet Proof Jacket has been developed under DRDO project. The process to transfer the developed technology to Indian Industries has been initiated as per Transfer of Technology (ToT) Policy and procedure of DRDO for production.

This BPJ is based upon new design approach, where novel material along-with new processes have been used. This BPJ confirms BIS standard 17051 and therefore, it is the lightest BPJ of level 6 with approx. weight of 10.1 kg for medium size, which enhances the wearability and comfort during the operation. This Jacket has also a unique feature of Quick Release Mechanism (QRM) along with other associated features. This BPJ will protect the soldier of Indian Armed Forces/ CAPFs from maximum possible threat of 7.62×54 R AP/ API rounds as on date.