Ministry of Culture’s National Culture Fund Initiatives

Government has set up National Culture Fund (NCF) as a Trust on 28th November, 1996 under the Charitable Endowment Act, 1890 with a view to mobilize extra resources through Public Private Partnerships (PPP) towards promoting, protecting and preserving India’s cultural heritage. A donor/sponsor while making contributions to the NCF may indicate a project along with any specific location/aspect and also an agency for execution of the project. Besides, the interests accrued are also utilized for activities associated with the field of culture.

The following are some of the major objectives of NCF:

To administer and apply the Fund for conservation, maintenance, promotion, protection, preservation and up gradation of monuments protected or otherwise; For the training and development of a cadre of specialists and cultural administrators Provide additional space in existing museums & construct new museums to accommodate or create new & special galleries. Documentation of cultural expressions and forms that have lost their relevance in contemporary scenario and are either fading out or facing extinction.

Features of NCF:

The NCF is managed and administered through a Council chaired by the Minister of Culture and has a maximum strength of 25 Members to decide the policies. A Executive Committee headed by Secretary, Ministry of Culture and has a maximum strength of 11 Members, to execute those policies.

Donations to the National Culture Fund are eligible for 100% tax benefit under Section 80G (ii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. NCF’s activities are covered under Schedule VII No. (v) of the Companies Act, 2013 as valid receptacle of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution under:-

“(v) Protection of national heritage, art and culture including restoration of buildings and sites of historical importance and works of art; setting up public libraries; promotion and development of traditional arts and handicrafts.”

v) Annual Accounts are audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The state wise details of projects undertaken during last five years along with fund sanctioned State/UT-wise are attached as Annexure.

To ensure that ASI projects supported by NCF do not get delayed, a Project Implementation Committee (PIC) under DG, ASI’s Chairmanship regularly meets and resolves any issues that may delay the project.

Government from time to time takes review of the functioning of NCF.

