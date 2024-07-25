Ministry of Culture’s National Culture Fund Initiatives

Government has set up National Culture Fund (NCF) as a Trust on 28th November, 1996 under the Charitable Endowment Act, 1890 with a view to mobilize extra resources through Public Private Partnerships (PPP) towards promoting, protecting and preserving India’s cultural heritage. A donor/sponsor while making contributions to the NCF may indicate a project along with any specific location/aspect and also an agency for execution of the project. Besides, the interests accrued are also utilized for activities associated with the field of culture.
The following are some of the major objectives of NCF:
- To administer and apply the Fund for conservation, maintenance, promotion, protection, preservation and up gradation of monuments protected or otherwise;
- For the training and development of a cadre of specialists and cultural administrators
- Provide additional space in existing museums & construct new museums to accommodate or create new & special galleries.
- Documentation of cultural expressions and forms that have lost their relevance in contemporary scenario and are either fading out or facing extinction.
Features of NCF:
- The NCF is managed and administered through a Council chaired by the Minister of Culture and has a maximum strength of 25 Members to decide the policies.
- A Executive Committee headed by Secretary, Ministry of Culture and has a maximum strength of 11 Members, to execute those policies.
- Donations to the National Culture Fund are eligible for 100% tax benefit under Section 80G (ii) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.
- NCF’s activities are covered under Schedule VII No. (v) of the Companies Act, 2013 as valid receptacle of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contribution under:-
“(v) Protection of national heritage, art and culture including restoration of buildings and sites of historical importance and works of art; setting up public libraries; promotion and development of traditional arts and handicrafts.”
v) Annual Accounts are audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
The state wise details of projects undertaken during last five years along with fund sanctioned State/UT-wise are attached as Annexure.
To ensure that ASI projects supported by NCF do not get delayed, a Project Implementation Committee (PIC) under DG, ASI’s Chairmanship regularly meets and resolves any issues that may delay the project.
Government from time to time takes review of the functioning of NCF.
Annexure
|S.No.
|Donor
|Details of Project
|Funds Spent (Rs. in lakhs)
|Assam
|1
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC)
|Conservation of Ahom Monuments, Assam
|221.00
|Total
|221.00
|Bihar
|1
|National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. (NTPC)
|Conservation and development of the excavated remains at Vikramshila, Bihar
|14.50
|2
|National Culture Fund
|Preparation of DPR for Nalanda Site Museum, Bihar
|24.80
|Total
|39.30
|Chhattisgarh
|1
|Bhilai steel plant
|Restoration and Development of National Heritage Site at Deobaloda, Chhattisgarh
|150.86
|Total
|150.86
|Delhi
|1
|Apeejay Surrendra Hotels Ltd.
|Conservation and enhancement of Jantar Mantar, New Delhi
|7.20
|2.
|State Bank of India, Mumbai
|Atmanirbhar Bharat Project
(ABCD Project)
|380.00
|3.
|NCF funded
|Barh ki Chowki (Restoration & Conservation of “BARH KI CHOWKI” Delhi)
|14.63
|4.
|NCF funded
|The Legends of Jyotirlingam – Sunaina (Society for the upliftment of the National Arts of India) Delhi.
|30.00
|Total
|431.83
|Gujarat
|1.
|Rural Electrification Corporation (REC)
|Crafts and sustainable skill development in Gujarat (Self-employed women’s association-SEWA)
|2.41
|2.
|National Culture Fund
|Setting up of National Maritime Heritage Complex
|1500.00
|3.
|India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL)
|Installation of Turnstile system at Rani Ki Vav, Gujarat
|33.00
|Total
|1535.41
|Himachal Pradesh
|1.
|UCO Bank, Chandigarh
|Hidimba Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh
|9.25
|Total
|9.25
|Karnataka
|1.
|Airports Authority of India
|Digital upgradation of the ASI Hampi Museum at Kamalapura, Karnataka
|186.86
|2.
| Smt. Nagarathnamma
|Conservation work and providing tourist amenities at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Temple Nuggehalli, Bengaluru,Karnataka
|110.00
|3.
|NCF funded
|Samskriti Foundation
Authentic & Critical study & presentation of 64 Arts (Chatusshasti Kalas) that form the bedrock of indian culture hertitage
|18.90
|4.
|NCF funded
|Samskriti Foundation
Bringing out a comprehensive Monograph on the 16 Samskara-s” & a mini – encyclopaedic version of the 64 Arts of India
|7.12
|Total
|322.88
|Madhya Pradesh
|1.
|Infosys Foundation
|Conservation of Vishnu Temple, Bateshwar, M.P.
|190.00
|2.
|Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited
|Developmental activities at Temple of Somnath & ruins at Badgaon.
|12.00
|Total
|202.00
|Maharashtra
|1.
|Pune Municipal Corporation
|To enliven the environs and recreate the splendor of Shaniwarwada Palace, Pune
|3.93
|2.
|Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, Pune
|Construction of new museum
|6.63
|3.
|Smt. Uttaradevi Charitable & Research Foundation
|Restoration of Shri Bhulleshwar Temple
|9.12
|Total
|19.68
|Odisha
|1.
|Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited
|Providing of public amenities like, smart toilet, Childcare room, Rest room for Senior Citizens at Sun temple, Konark, Dist.-Puri, Odisha
|14.95
|Total
|14.95
|Rajasthan
|1.
|World Monument Fund/ASI
|Jaisalmer Fort, Rajasthan( for SMP)
|17.29
|2.
|NCF funded
|Rekhta Foundation (Preserving the oral traditions of Rajasthan
|32.80
|Total
|50.09
|Tamil Nadu
|1.
|Armored Vehicles Nigam Limited
|Expanding the illumination to the exterior portion of the prahara wall & entrance area of Brihadiswara Temple, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu
|6.89
|Total
|6.89
|Telangana
|1.
|India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL)
|Execution of the replica of the 120 ft. Tall Flag post at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, Telangana
|275.00
|Total
|275.00
|Uttar Pradesh
|1.
|Sony India Pvt. Ltd.
|Up gradation of Sarnath Site & Museum, U.P.
|118.81
|Total
|118.81
|West Bengal
|1.
|Children’s Academy of Culture, Durgapur
|Training Centre for Performing Arts, Children’s Art gallery, Museum, Auditorium
|1.59
|Total
|1.59