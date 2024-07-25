Ministry of Culture’s Initiative to Safeguard Ancient Manuscripts

The key objectives of the National Mission for Manuscripts are documentation, conservation, digitization and online dissemination of manuscript heritage of India. To achieve this mandate, the mission has established more than 100 Manuscripts Resource Centres and Manuscripts Conservation Centres all over India.
The Mission through the network of Manuscript Conservation Centres (MCCs) and Manuscript Resource Centres (MRCs) has preserved, documented and disseminated India’s rich manuscript heritage. The details of which are as given below:
- Mission has documented around 5.2 million number of manuscripts across the country.
- It has conserved 90 million folios of Manuscripts
- The mission has digitized 3.5 lakh number of manuscripts that contain 3.5 crore number of pages.
- The Mission has conducted more than 100 conservation workshops.
- It has uploaded around one lakh forty thousand manuscripts on its web portal out of which seventy five thousand manuscripts are available online for free access for research fraternity and public.
- It has published more than 100 books since its inception. The list of such publication is at Annexure-I.
This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
