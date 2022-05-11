Ministry of Culture to organize two day Rishikesh Music Festival 2022 on 14th and 15th May as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture is organizing the second edition of “Rishikesh Music Festival 2022” on 14th-15th May 2022 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This edition is being organized jointly with Sangeet Natak Academy, Uttarakhand Tourism and Kutani Handpan Academy.

The event will be graced by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, alongside other dignitaries.

This festival shall feature renowned voices of the music industry such as Kailash Kher, Rudra Veena maestro Bahauddin Dagar, Baba Kutani, Indian Jam Project, Surya Gayathri and many other artists of National and International repute.

Rishikesh Music Festival is an annual music festival held in the Himalayan foothill area of Rishikesh, India, beside river Ganga. The line-up of this festival includes a mix of established and emerging, sub-continental and global artists.

The main aim of Rishikesh Music Festival includes promotion of Rishikesh as a global Centre for music learning and music production, promotion of Musical Tourism in Rishikesh, showcase and document intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

This two-day event shall take place in two shifts on each day: the morning session shall take place at Parmarth Niketan and will begin at 5:30 AM and end at 12 PM, and the evening session shall take place at Purnanand Ground from 5 PM till 9 PM.

The entry for the event is free and open for all.

Programme schedule for Rishikesh Music Festival