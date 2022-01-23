Ministry of Culture to organize Rangoli Utsav ‘Umang’ on National Girl Child Day tomorrow as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. As part of the celebrations, Ministry of Culture is organizing a rangoli making event ‘Umang Rangoli Utsav’ on 24th January 2022. The day is celebrated as ‘National Girl Child Day’ every year and to commemorate the day this year, a nationwide event celebrating the Girl Child is being organized under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

In the event, it is proposed that the participating teams will make Rangoli decorations for about one kilometer of length on the roads and squares that have been named after the female freedom fighters or the female role models of the country. The rangoli decorations are being done at more than 50 locations across the country. It will be a great opportunity to celebrate the ‘Girl Child Day’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ through this event.