Ministry of Culture to organise a week-long celebration for ‘International Museum Day’ across its museums

New Delhi :Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, on the occasion of the upcoming International Museum Day (IMD) on 18th May 2022, the Ministry of Culture, will organise a week-long celebration across its museums from 16th May – 20th May 2022. The National Museum (New Delhi), National Gallery of Modern Art (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru), Allahabad Museum (Prayagraj), Indian Museum (Kolkata), Victoria Memorial Hall (Kolkata), Salar Jung Museum (Hyderabad) and Science cities and centers under National Council of Science Museums (in 24 locations across India) are undertaking special initiatives throughout the designated week.

The Ministry of Culture has already announced free entry for visitors to all the museums across the country under the Ministry of Culture during the week 16th020th May,2022.

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Mann Ki Baat address of 24th April where he urged listeners to visit museums with their friends and make #MuseumMemories, a slew of special programs as well as widened outreach strategies to attract a diverse and inclusive audience have been carefully curated by the national museums. Special exhibitions, projection mapping shows, extended museum hours, free admission for the week, music/dance performances including flash-mob and targeted activities for children such as clay-modelling, miniature painting, origami workshops have been organized in an attempt to offer a holistic museum experience to all age groups. Limited edition museum merchandise as well as photo booths in all museums are also being launched as part of the commemoration.

In line with Ministry of Culture’s renewed mandate of ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ a Global Summit was held in February this year, they are set to announce the launch of ‘Museum’ – a hackathon with museum-centric problem statements; and a ‘Museums in India’ mobile app containing a digital repository of their collections. A webinar titled ‘Museology as a Profession: Challenges and prospects’ will also be held on the occasion of IMD 2022, by National Museum Institute. Additionally, a quiz is being hosted in collaboration with MyGov to popularize these repositories of our collective heritage. Please follow #MuseumsReimagined #MuseumMemories #AmritMahotsav for more details.