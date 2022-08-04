Ministry of Culture releases the third Comic book on stories of 20 Tribal Freedom Fighters

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture has released the third Comic book on stories of 20 Tribal Freedom Fighters on 2nd August at Tiranga Utsav celebration in New Delhi.

On the occasion, Union Minister for Home affairs and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, Union Minister for Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of State for External Affairs, Smt Meenakshi Lekhi were present.

This collection of stories recalls the sacrifices of some of the bravest men and women who inspired their tribes and gave up their lives to fight British rule