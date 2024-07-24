Ministry of Culture releases a Commemorative Stamp in honour of the legendary singer Mukesh, marking his 100th birth anniversary

Ministry of Culture released a commemorative stamp in honour of the legendary singer Mukesh, marking his 100th birth anniversary. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the Chief Guest at the event, held today as a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer’s monumental contributions to Indian music and his enduring global legacy, at Akashwani Rang Bhawan, All India Radio, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that the unveiling ceremony of the commemorative stamp symbolizes our deep respect and admiration for Mukesh’s remarkable career and unforgettable voice. It is a momentous occasion, celebrating not just his centenary but also immortalizing his profound impact on the music industry, he added.

The evening continued with a mesmerizing musical tribute featuring a performance by Mukesh’s son, Nitin Mukesh. The melodies resonated with attendees, evoking nostalgia and celebrating the golden era of music that Mukesh so beautifully embodied. Mukesh’s songs were not mere notes, they were stories woven into melodies that spoke directly to the human experience.