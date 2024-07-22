Ministry of Culture Provides Financial Assistance for Art and Culture Projects Across India, Including Palghar District

The Ministry of Culture administers various Central Sector Schemes under which financial assistance is provided to eligible cultural organizations / individuals working for promotion and preservation of art and culture across the country including Palghar district of Maharashtra and tribal areas of the country. The brief of these scheme is given at Annexure – I.

The year-wise details of funds released to various cultural organizations / individuals under various schemes in the state of Maharashtra including Palghar district during the last five years are given at Annexure – II.

This information was given by the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR PROMOTION OF GURU-SHISHYA PARAMPARA (REPERTORY GRANT)

The objective of this scheme is to provide financial support for all genres of performing arts activities like dramatic groups, theatre groups, music ensembles, children theatre etc. and imparting training of artists by their respective Guru on regular basis in line with Guru–Shishya Parampara. As per the scheme, support is provided to 1 Guru and maximum 18 Shishyas in the field of theatre and 1 Guru and maximum 10 Shishyas in the field of music & dance. The Amount of Assistance for Guru is Rs.15000/- p.m. and for the Shishya, the same is Rs.2000-10000/-p.m depending upon the age of artist.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR PROMOTION OF ART AND CULTURE: This scheme has following sub-components : Financial Assistance to Cultural organizations with National Presence

To promote and support cultural organisations with national presence involved in promotion of art and culture throughout the country, this grant is given to such organisations that have a properly constituted managing body, registered in India; having a pan-India character with national presence in its operation; adequate working strength; and have spent 1 crore or more during 3 of the last 5 years on cultural activities. The quantum of grant under this scheme is Rs.1 crore which can be increased to Rs. 5 crore in exceptional cases.

Cultural Function & Production Grant (CFPG)

The objective of this scheme component is to provide financial support to NGOs/ Societies/ Trusts/ Universities etc. for Seminars, Conference, Research, Workshops, Festivals, Exhibitions, Symposia, Production of Dance, Drama-Theatre, Music etc. The maximum grants provided under CFPG is Rs.5 Lakh for an organization which can be increased to Rs. 20.00 lakhs in exceptional cases

Financial Assistance for the Preservation & Development of Cultural Heritage of the Himalayas

The objective of this scheme component is to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of the Himalayas through research, training and dissemination through audio visual programmes. The financial support is provided to the organizations in the States falling under the Himalayan Region i.e. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The quantum of funding is Rs. 10.00 lakhs per year for an organization which can be increased to Rs. 30.00 lakhs in exceptional cases.

Financial Assistance for the Preservation & Development of Buddhist/Tibetan Organization

Under this scheme component financial assistance is provided to the voluntary Buddhist/Tibetan organizations including Monasteries engaged in the propagation and scientific development of Buddhist/Tibetan Cultural and tradition and research in related fields. The quantum of funding under scheme component is Rs. 30.00 lakhs per year for an organization which can be increased to 1.00 crore in exceptional cases

Financial Assistance for Building Grants including Studio Theatres

The objective of this scheme component is to provide financial support to NGO, Trust, Societies, Govt. Sponsored bodies, University, College etc. for creation of Cultural infrastructure (i.e. studio theatre, auditorium, rehearsal hall, classroom etc.) and provision of facilities like electrical, air conditioning, acoustics, light and sound systems etc. Under this scheme component, the maximum amount of grant is up to Rs.50 Lakh in metro cities and up to Rs.25 Lakh in non- metro cities.

Financial Assistance for Allied Cultural Activities

The objective of this scheme component is to provide financial assistance to all eligible organizations for creation of assets for enhancing the audio-visual spectacle for allied cultural activities to give firsthand experience of live performances on regular basis and during festivals in open/closed areas/spaces. Maximum assistance under the scheme component, including applicable duties & taxes and also Operation & Maintenance (O&M) costing for five years, will be as under:- (i) Audio: Rs.1.00 crore; (ii) Audio+Video: Rs. 1.50 crore.

vii. Domestic Festivals and Fairs

The objective of this scheme is to provide assistance for holding the ‘Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavs’ organized by Ministry of Culture.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF TAGORE CULTURAL COMPLEXES (TCC)

The aim of the scheme component is to provide financial support to NGO, Trust, Societies, Govt. Sponsored bodies, State / UT Govt. University, Central/State Govt. agencies/bodies, Municipal Corporations, reputed not-for-profit organizations etc. for creation of new Large Cultural Spaces such as Auditorium with facilities and infrastructure for stage performances (dance, drama and music), exhibitions, seminars, literary activities, green rooms, etc. The Scheme component also provides support for restoration, renovation, extension, alteration, up-gradation, modernization of existing cultural facilities (Rabindra Bhawans, Rangshalas) etc. Under this scheme component, the financial assistance for any project will normally be up to a maximum of Rs. 15.00 crore. Central financial assistance would be 90% of the total approved project cost and remaining 10% of the total approved project cost will be borne by the recipient State Govt./NGO or concerned organization for NER Projects and except NER, there is 60:40 ratio for central assistant and state share (matching share).

SCHEME OF SCHOLARSHIP AND FELLOWSHIP FOR PROMOTION OF ART AND CULTURE:The scheme consists of following three components:

Scheme for the Award of Fellowship to Outstanding Persons in the field of Culture

Upto 400 fellowships (200 Junior and 200 Senior) are awarded in a batch year to outstanding persons in the age group of 25 to 40 years (Jr.) and above 40 years (Sr.) in different cultural fields @ of Rs. 10,000/- p.m. and 20,000/-p.m. for the period of 2 years for cultural research. The Fellowship is released in four equal six monthly installments.

Scheme for Scholarships to Young Artistes in Different Cultural Fields

Upto 400 Scholarships are awarded in a batch year. Under this scheme financial assistance is given to young artistes of outstanding promise in the age group of 18-25 years for advanced training within India in the field of Indian Classical Music, Indian Classical Dance, Theatre, Mime, Visual art, Folk, Traditional and Indigenous Arts and Light Classical Music etc. @ Rs. 5,000/- p.m. for 2 years. The Scholarship is released in four equal six monthly installments.

Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research

The purpose of the Scheme Component is to invigorate and revitalize the various institutions under the Ministry of Culture (MoC) and other identified cultural institutions in the country, by encouraging scholars/ academicians to affiliate themselves with these institutions to work on projects of mutual interest. Upto 15 Fellowships (Rs.80,000/- p.m. + Contingency Allowance) and 25 Scholarships (Rs.50,000/- p.m. + Contingency Allowance) for a maximum period of 2 Years. The Fellowship is released in four equal six monthly installments.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR VETERAN ARTISTS

The objective of this Scheme is to provide financial assistance of Rs.6.000/- p.m. to the old artistes and scholars aged 60 years above having annual income not exceeding Rs.72,000/- who have contributed significantly in their specialized fields of arts, letters etc. In the event of death of the beneficiary, the financial assistance is transferred to his/her spouse.

SEVA BHOJ YOJANA

Under the Scheme of ‘Seva Bhoj Yojna’ Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and Central Government’s share of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) paid on purchase of specific raw food items by Charitable/Religious Institutions for distributing free food to public shall be reimbursed as Financial Assistance by the Government of India. Free ‘prasad’ or free food or free ‘langar’ / ‘bhandara’ (community kitchen) offered by charitable/religious institutions like Gurudwara, Temples, Dharmik Ashram, Mosques, Dargah, Church, Math, Monasteries etc. are covered under Seva Bhoj Yojana.

