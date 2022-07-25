Ministry of Culture Preserves and Promotes Indian Art, Literature and Culture through various autonomous organizations

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture through its autonomous organizations viz. Sangeet Natak Akademi, Sahitya Akademi, National School of Drama, Centre for Cultural Resources and Training, Lalit Kala Akademi, Kalakshetra Foundation, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts preserves and promotes Indian Art, Literature and Culture.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) organizes Festivals all over the country. The akademi gives grants-in-aid for research, documentation, and publishing in the performing arts. Under guru-sisya parampara, SNA offers financial support to cultural institutions across the country. The Akademi’s archives carefully preserve recordings of the eminent and upcoming artists.

Sahitya Akademi (SA) is the National Academy of Letters, working for the promotion and preservation of Indian literature in 24 languages recognized by it, and also the oral and tribal literature of India. By promoting varied literature of the country, Sahitya Akademi strives to unite diverse cultural, linguistic and literary communities and traditions of India. For this purpose, Sahitya Akademi annually organizes more than 500 literary programmes, publishes around 500 literary books and organizes/participates in nearly 150-200 book fairs and exhibitions. During the last five years, the Sahitya Akademi has been intensely promoting Indian literature in all 24 languages through conferment of Awards (96 per annum), programmes ( about 500 per annum), publications (about 500 per annum) and by participating in the book fairs and exhibitions across the country.

National School of Drama (NSD) had conducted various Theatre activities during last 5 years, i.e. Rashtriya Poorvottar Samaroh, Bharat Rang Mahotsav, Poorvottar Natya Samaroh, Poorvottar Rashtriya Samaroh, Classical Theatre Festival, National Tribal Festival of Theatre, Music & Art and organized 3 days theatre festival under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Independence.

Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) organizes in service Orientation Courses and Thematic Workshops for Government and Government aided school teachers and teacher educators throughout the year, for preservation and promotion of Indian art, literature and culture at the national level. Lalit Kala Akademi (LKA) is working for the development of visual arts in India. In the last five years, the Kalakshetra Foundation conducted various Arts festivals such as Kathakali, Annual Art Festival, Trinity Festivals, Remembering Rukamani Devi Festival, Kalasibiram, KalaSambrakshana, Dhrupad Festival. Ministry of Culture is also implementing Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana (KSVY) scheme through which cultural organizations are given financial assistance for the promotion of art and culture.

For preserving ancient, medieval literature of Indian languages Sahitya Akademi an autonomous organization under the aegis of Ministry of Culture had instituted Bhasha Samman in 1996 to be given to writers, scholars , editors, collectors, performers and translators for promoting unrecognized languages of India. So far the Akademi has presented 102 Bhasha Sammans in Classical and Medieval Literature as well as in the unrecognized languages of India. The Sahitya Akademi has a prestigious series – Makers of Indian Literature for Indian writers who have made a significant contribution to the development of literature in the Indian Languages.

Ministry of Culture gives monthly grant to its autonomous organizations under Grant-in-Aid for the purpose. The Ministry of Culture implements Kala Sanskriti Vikas Yojana (KSVY) scheme which consists of a number of sub-schemes like Repertory Grant, Financial Assistance to Cultural organizations with National Presence, Financial Assistance for the Preservation & Development of Cultural Heritage of the Himalayas, Financial Assistance for the Preservation & Development of Buddhist/Tibetan Organization and financial assistance for veteran artists to provide financial assistance to cultural organizations/NGOs/individuals.

This information was given by Minister of Culture and Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha today.