Ministry of Culture Organizes Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally of MPs in Delhi

National Capital witnessed an exhilarating display of national pride and community spirit as the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally roared through the streets in Delhi, today, i.e., 13th August, 2024. Organized as part of a nationwide initiative to celebrate the spirit of independence and unity, the rally saw hundreds of participants carrying the pride of the nation Tiranga, coming together to promote patriotism, unity and national identity.

The rally was kicked off by the Hon’ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, who inspired the bikers and remarked that, the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, which started as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, has evolved into a widespread movement. He highlighted how “Janbhagidari” has been crucial to its success over the years. This day will be ever remembered as a significant milestone in the journey of Bharat for Viksit Bharat@2047, he added. He further said, “we are no longer a nation with a potential or a promise; we are a nation today on the rise as never before. Our rise is unstoppable. Our rise will make us a developed nation by 2047, when we celebrate the centenary of our independence”.

The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, expressed his enthusiasm for the event and stated that the Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally is not just a celebration of our nation’s independence but also a reminder of the unity and strength that binds us together.

The rally commenced from Bharat Mandapam with participants revving up their engines and proudly showcasing the National Flag on their bikes. The event featured a lively procession of bikers, waving the Tiranga and cheering, as they made their way through key landmarks in the city. The route was marked with festive decorations and patriotic messages, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, launched by the Ministry of Culture encourages citizens to display the National Flag at their homes and participate in activities that celebrate the country’s heritage. This bike rally was a testament to the campaign’s success, highlighting the strong sense of community and patriotism among the citizens. Enthusiastic participants, many of whom journeyed from distant regions to be part of the event, displayed their patriotism through lively performances, flag-waving, and spirited cheers.

The presence and active participation of prominent Members of Parliament including the Former Member of the Lok Sabha, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, and Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu enhanced the impact of the initiative and motivated countless individuals across the nation.

The rally concluded at Dhyan Chand Stadium with a small ceremony where participants and community leaders gathered to reflect on the significance of the event. The day’s activities were complemented by cultural performances, speeches, and a communal gathering, further enriching the sense of togetherness. Several Tiranga rallies dotted the national capital such as those organized by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) and the Lalit Kala Akademi. Furthermore, Tiranga rallies, Tiranga concerts, Tiranga runs and marathons along with other patriotic activities such as exhibitions are being held with great enthusiasm throughout the country.

The Har Ghar Tiranga Bike Rally stands as a shining example of how collective enthusiasm and civic engagement can drive meaningful celebration of national values. As the length and breadth of the nation continues to honor its heritage, events like these play a crucial role in reinforcing the fabric of our nation.