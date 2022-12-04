Ministry of Culture organizes “Daakroom”, the letter writing carnival in Association with Department of Post

New Delhi : Under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Ministry of Culture in association with Department of Post unveiled Daakroom, the renowned letter writing carnival today at the Gandhi Darshan at Raj Ghat, New Delhi.

The one-of-a-kind letter writing event, supported by India Post, Ministry of Culture and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti is aimed to give a digital detox with the aim of reviving the art of letter writing in India.

The fest started at around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the presence of chief guest Shri Vijay Goel, the Vice Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, and guests of honor from the Ministry of Culture and India Post, and other supporting partners, as well as people from different walks of life.

Joint Secretary for Ministry of Culture Mrs. Uma Nanduri said “We are very happy to know that an initiative like Daakroom is trying to revive handwritten communication – such a rich part of our history and culture. Under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are doing activities in the field of health and wellness for people. Digital detoxification is the need of the hour and such initiatives will inspire people to pick pen and paper for writing letters as a powerful tool of communication as well as learning.”

The unique carnival conceptualized to re-introduce children & larger audiences to letter writing in innovative, creative, and engaging ways, also hosted competitions and workshops around writing and post. It also included music, theatre, dance, stand-up comedy, shopping, food and interactive demos from the Postal Department, deploying fun ways to get people of all age groups excited about letter writing.

Creative activities around Philately, Calligraphy, Stationery design, Handwriting improvement, Graphology, Origami were also organized on the occasion.