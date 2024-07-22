Ministry of Culture Organizes Cultural Awareness Programs for Key National and International Days

In recognition of the relevance of cultural awareness the Ministry regularly organizes cultural awareness programmes on various occasions like World Heritage Day, World Heritage Week, International Museums Day, Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti through exhibitions, lectures supported with slide shows, workshops, competitions and other programmes involving general public, school and college students. Further, video films are shown in interpretation centre at selected monuments.

Also, Ministry of Culture regularly organizes book displays, exhibitions, programmes and lectures in online as well as offline mode on important occasions like Independence Day, Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti, Ambedkar jayanti, Birth Anniversary of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore, Reading Day, International Museum Day, Teacher’s Day to raise awareness about the importance of our cultural heritage in the form of books for the General public.

Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme activities such as Qila aur Kahaniyan campaign, Wonder Caves campaign, Madhavpur Ghed festival, Kalanjali program, Vitasta- celebrating Buddhist Heritage of Kashmir and Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar, etc. were organized.–

Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums (GLAM) Division has organized International Museum Expo, Festival of Libraries and India Art, and Architecture & Design Biennale to raise the awareness about the importance of cultural heritage through workshops, seminars, exhibitions, master classes, hands on training, etc.

Further, the Zonal Cultural Centre under the Ministry have also celebrated regional level festivals such as Geeta Mahotsav of Kurukshetra (Haryana), Madavpur Ghed Festival of Porbandar (Gujarat), Lokotsav of Goa, Orange City Craft Mela of Nagpur (Maharashtra), Lingraj Festival of Odisha, Silk City Festival of West Bengal, Discover North East of Manipur, Manipur Sangai Festival of Imphal (Manipur), Golden Beach Festival of Chandipur (Odisha), Vasantotsav Festival of Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and National Tribal Dance Festival of Telangana.

The target audience is the public at large, and school and college students, in particular.

The local communities/organizations also collaborate in organizing the events.

This information was given by the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.