Ministry of Culture organises cultural performances for “MILAN 2022’ as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Visakhapatnam

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture is participating in ‘MILAN 2022’ wherein Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) is organising Cultural Programmes, in collaboration with Eastern Naval Command and Government of Andhra Pradesh, under the Aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava from 26th to 28th February 2022 at Ramakrishna Beach and Milan Village, Visakhapatnam.

MILAN is a multinational naval exercise, conducted once every 2 years. The theme of MILAN 2022 ‘Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration’ is true embodiment towards the spirit of the exercise. 46 friendly countries have been invited for MILAN 2022.

Cultural performances are being organised by IGNCA on behalf of Ministry of Culture as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Cultural programmes include:

Kite Flying on 26th and 27th February 2022 from 3.00 PM to 4.00 PM at Behind RK Beach Bus Stop, Next to Gavvala Shops, Landmark NTR Statue

Rangoli making from 26th to 28th February 2022 (Full Day) at Behind RK Beach Bus Stop, Next to Gavvala Shops, Landmark NTR Statue

Cultural Troupe will be participating in City Parade on 26th and 27th February 2022 at 18.40 PM at Ramakrishna Beach and

Cultural Programme from 26th to 28th February 2022, 7:30 PM onwards at Beach road and Milan Village.

Dr. Priyanka Mishra, Director IGNCA while giving the welcome address elaborated the concept and the theme of AKAM and the significance of this particular Navy Celebration organised at Milan 2022.

While addressing the event, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Mayor, Vizag told about the contribution and importance of the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh as well as the dedication of the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The importance of the program was also significant because the participation will be from approximate 140 foreign high-level delegates and 14 foreign warships and aircraft in addition to Indian Navy units and the representatives from these countries will witness the kites as well as Rangolis at the venue. All the cultural programs can also be enjoyed by the people of Vishakhapatnam and globally through online medium of AKAM.