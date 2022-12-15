Ministry of Culture operates Museum Grant Scheme (MGS) and Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science for establishment of New Age Museums

New Delhi : Museums under Ministry of Culture are drawing attention of a good number of visitors. Ministry of Culture operates two schemes namely Museum Grant Scheme (MGS) and Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) for establishment of Museums and Science Cities/Science Centres/Innovation Hubs respectively.

These schemes aim to provide financial assistance to State Governments, Societies, Autonomous bodies, Local Bodies, Public Sector Undertakings and Trusts registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 for establishment/development and create a congenial spatial setting for diverse exhibitions, galleries and visitors’ amenities, digitization, etc. in the Museums and Science Cities/Science Centres/Innovation Hubs.

Besides, an Archaeological Experiential Museum Building at Vadnagar, Gujarat is being established with a Project Cost of Rs.212.1 Cr. This Museum is being developed with an aim to showcase and create an awareness of the unique history of Vadnagar which has its roots laid before 3 rd Century BC and demonstrates an uninterrupted continuum of human habitation for more than 2500 years. The project is envisaged to house inter-alia a state-of-the-Art Archaeological Experiential Museum to showcase recovered antiquarian material as well as audio-visual galleries to recreate past history and display the wealth of ancient wisdom of Vadnagar.

Recently, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a Museum showcasing the life and legacy of all Prime Ministers of our country has been inaugurated on 14th April, 2022. It is a state of art museum using Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Holographic Projections to present the life and works of the Prime Ministers of India.

