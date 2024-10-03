Ministry of Culture is undertaking the Special Swachhata Campaign 4.0 within the Ministry and its Attached, Subordinate and Autonomous Organizations across the country. The Campaign started with a Preparatory Phase from 16th to 30th September, 2024 during which the targets for disposing and cleaning during the Campaign period have been earmarked. The implementation Phase of the campaign has started from 2nd October, 2024 and will continue up to 31st October, 2024. During the Campaign, special focus is being given on reducing pendency, improving Swachhata and space management in Govt. Offices.

During the Preparatory Phase of the Special Campaign, Ministry along with its organizations have identified 529 sites across the country for cleanliness. Besides, Ministry has identified pending 101 MP references, 45 Parliamentary Assurances, 22 PMO references, 13 States Govt. references and 220 Public Grievances, 436 PG Appeals for disposal and redressal. Besides, 12,668 physical files and 3,261 e-files have also been identified for review. Scrap Disposal has been scheduled on 14.10.2024 across the Ministry and its Organizations.

Every year the fortnight of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) activities is observed to strengthen voluntarism and collective action from officials and public to bring a positive impact in offices and society through Swachhata. This year also, the Ministry of Culture & its various organizations organized activities like Walkathon, Waste to Art Workshops, Lectures, massive cleanliness drives, health camps, Nukkad Nataks, competitions, distribution of sanitation kits etc.

Waste to Art Workshop conducted at National Council of Science Museums, New Delhi

Nukkad Natak staged at Shastri Bhavan premises, New Delhi

At the conclusion of SHS 2024 & on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration on 2nd October 2024, the Ministry of Culture & Archaeological Survey of India organized a Shramdan & Ek Ped Maa ke Naam Campaign at Purana Quila, Delhi.

During this campaign, hundreds of Officials participated for Shramdan and thoroughly cleaned the backside area of Purana Quila. After that, a plantation drive was also carried out under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Campaign. Further, the Arts items made from waste by Ministry Officials & Students during the workshop have been put on display for public awareness at the site. The cleanliness workers were distributed sanitation kits comprising of Sanitizers, Soap, First Aid Kit, Gloves & Mask etc. for maintaining hygiene.

Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Sub-Regional Centre, Jagdalpur has conducted Special Campaign 4.0 on Swachh Bharat in Udukda village of Udkuda gram panchayat of Kanker district, Chhattisgarh on 2nd October, 2024. This year the Special Campaign 4.0 was organized at the rock art site of the Udkuda village in Chhattisgarh state where the focus of the Campaign was preserving the ancient rock art heritage sites of Chhattisgarh through imparting the awareness among the village youth, elders, leaders, college students and tourists.

Daily progress will be monitored and uploaded on the SCDPM portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. All Attached, Subordinate and Autonomous Organizations are enthusiastically participating in the campaign in full swing to achieve the targets set by the Ministry for the period.