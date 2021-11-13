Ministry of Culture is organizing the final match of the M.P. Cup Polo Championship – Sir Pratap Singh Cup 2021, as part of Amrit Mahotsav

New Delhi : In a bid to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and India’s glorious cultural history through Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture is organizing the final match of the M.P. Cup Polo Championship – Sir Pratap Singh Cup 2021. Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi will launch the final 14 GOAL match at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 14, 2021. The event is being organized under the auspices of Indian Polo Association and it is supported by Just in Time Sports Foundation. Sir Pratap Singh Cup is one of India’s most historic and premier tournaments, which was instituted in 1921.

The final match of the Sir Pratap Singh Cup 2021 will be witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff General M.M Naravane and Air Chief Marshal V.R Chaudhari, along with other distinguished officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The Ambassadors to India have been invited to attend the event The event will witness coalescing of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of External Affairs to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The event will see a number of polo enthusiasts and eminent guests from the capital in attendance.

The history of the game goes back to the time when the fulcrum of polo in India was established in 1892 as the Indian Polo Association (IPA).

Maharaja Sir Pratap Singh of Jodhpur presented this cup, in 1921in commemoration of the visit of HRH the Duke of Connaught to India. It is a 14 Goal trophy. It was first played for in Delhi in 1921 and won by the Patiala Team.

The event is in line with the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s clarion call for Fit India and Khelo India, which endeavors to advance “Sports for Excellence” and emphasizes upon making fitness an integral part of our lives.

India has rich historical ties with many of the sporting traditions including Polo. India is one of the few countries in the world where this game is still preserved and practiced. Polo has also been termed as the “Heritage Sports” of India. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrates the Heritage of India and the event will encapsulate the cultural heritage of our sports.