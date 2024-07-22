Ministry of Culture Initiates National Mission on Cultural Mapping to Document India’s Rich Cultural Landscape

The Government of India under the Ministry of Culture has initiated the National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM). Aims and Objectives of the Project are as under:

• To create awareness about the strengths of cultural heritage and its interface with development and cultural identity.

• Cultural Mapping of 6.5 Lakh villages along with their geographical, demographic profiles, and creative capitals.

• Creation of National Registers of Artists and Art practices.

• Development of a web portal and mobile app to function as a National Cultural Work Place (NCWP).

The project aims to cover all the inhabited villages of India which is marked as ‘village’, in the Census List, 2011 published by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, including all the inhabited villages of Bihar. Therefore, all the villages of Bihar will be covered under Cultural Mapping. The present status is as under:

(i) Till date out of 45561 villages of Bihar, 36127 number of villages have been covered.

(ii) Further, regarding Khagaria District, as on date, out of 303 villages of Bihar, 262 number of villages have been covered.

The database is available at Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar Web Portal (https://mgmd.gov.in/)which is an open access portal.

The data available at MGMD Web Portal can be used effectively by any Ministry and other Government organization in order to protect and promote the cultures, traditions, art forms, etc., of identified villages.