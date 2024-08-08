Ministry of Culture Expands Global Cultural Ties with 78 Countries Through New CEPs

The Ministry of Culture aims at disseminating Indian art and culture in new territories to promote India’s soft power and developing cultural relations between India and other countries by signing Cultural Exchange Programmes (CEPs). The Cultural Exchange Programmes have been signed with 78 countries for collaboration in different areas like music, dance, theatre, museums & science museums, libraries, archives, protection and conservation of historic monuments and archaeological sites, literature, research & documentation, festival anthropology, etc. A list of the Countries with whom Ministry of Culture, Government of India have valid CEPs as of now is given at Annexure-I.
Under the ambit of Cultural Exchange Programmes, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been signed by different Organisations under the aegis of Ministry of Culture for partnership and collaboration with other Countries. The details of such MoUs are given at Annexure-II.
This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
***
BY/SKT
Annexure-I
List of Countries with whom Ministry of Culture, Government of India has signed Cultural Exchange Programmes
Annexure II
Details of the active Memorandum of Understanding signed by the organizations of Ministry of Culture, Government of India with corresponding organizations in other countries in respective areas of cooperation
|S.NO.
|Name of Indian Organization
|Name of the Country
|Area of Cooperation
|1
|2
|3
|4
|
|Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi
|Australia
|Protection and Conservation of Cultural Heritage Collections
|
|Cambodia
|To initiate an interactive multimedia project on Angkor Wat temple
|
|Vienna
|Training workshops in the field of cultural heritage conservation, Joint Research and conservation projects, Internships for students, professionals and teachers
|
|France
|France-South Asia Digital Library
|
|Thailand
|Documentation, Conservation and Digitization of Indic Origin Manuscripts preserved in Thailand
|
|Vietnam
|Documentation, Conservation and Digitization of Indic Origin Manuscripts preserved in Vietnam
|
|Japan
|Documentation, Conservation and Digitization of Indic Origin Manuscripts preserved in Japan
|
|Archaeological Survey of India, New Delhi
|Egypt
|Protection and Preservation of Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains
|
|Italy
|Creating a Network and Sharing Skills for Restoration and Protection of Monuments
|
|USA
|Cultural Property Agreement Concerning the imposition of import restrictions on categories of Archaeological and Ethnological Material of India
|
|National Archives of India, New Delhi
|Mozambique
|Archival Cooperation
|
|Portugal
|Archival Cooperation
|
|Serbia
|Archival Cooperation
|
|Saudi Arabia
|Archival Cooperation
|
|Suriname
|Archival Cooperation
|
|Iran
|Archival Cooperation
|
|United Arab Emirates
|Archival Cooperation
|
|Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies (India, Sarnath, Varanasi)
|Russian Federation
|Research collaboration
|
|National Gallery of Modern Arts, New Delhi
|South Korea
|Loaning of an artwork entitled ‘Basanti’ by eminent artist Mrinalini Mukherjee from the collection of NGMA Delhi for an exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea from 3rd Sep 2024 to 3rd March 2025.
|
|Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi
|Nepal
|Literature
|
|Syria
|Literature
|
|Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi
|Croatia
|To enhance Cultural Relationship between the Fine Arts academicians, creative artists, culture administrators, scholars and intellectuals through the exchange of delegations
|
|National School of Drama, New Delhi
|Russian Federation
|To promote academic exchange and cooperation in area such as but not limited to exchange of faculty members and researchers, exchange of students, academic researches, lectures, workshops, forums and joint productions etc.
|
|Russian Federation
|To promote strengthening and development of cultural and theatrical art co-operation.
|
|United Kingdom
|Student Exchange Programme
|
|France
|To foster exchange of academic and professional staff, researchers and students, and to develop and implement collaborative training and research programs.
|
|Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi
|Nepal
|ICH Links-Building- an integrated ICH information sharing platform in the Asia-Pacific region
|
|Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata
|France
|To organise a series of 5 Western Classical Music Concerts from November 2024 to March 2025 to promote cultural exchange in the field of music and give a platform to French artists to portray their culture to an Indian audience.