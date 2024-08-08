Ministry of Culture Expands Global Cultural Ties with 78 Countries Through New CEPs

The Ministry of Culture aims at disseminating Indian art and culture in new territories to promote India’s soft power and developing cultural relations between India and other countries by signing Cultural Exchange Programmes (CEPs). The Cultural Exchange Programmes have been signed with 78 countries for collaboration in different areas like music, dance, theatre, museums & science museums, libraries, archives, protection and conservation of historic monuments and archaeological sites, literature, research & documentation, festival anthropology, etc. A list of the Countries with whom Ministry of Culture, Government of India have valid CEPs as of now is given at Annexure-I.

Under the ambit of Cultural Exchange Programmes, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) have been signed by different Organisations under the aegis of Ministry of Culture for partnership and collaboration with other Countries. The details of such MoUs are given at Annexure-II.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure-I

List of Countries with whom Ministry of Culture, Government of India has signed Cultural Exchange Programmes

S.No. Countries S.No. Countries 1 Algeria 40 Mali 2 Armenia 41 Mauritius 3 Australia 42 Mexico 4 Bahrain 43 Morocco 5 Bangladesh 44 Netherlands 6 Belarus 45 Norway 7 Benin 46 Oman 8 Bolivia 47 Panama 9 Botswana 48 Peru 10 Brazil 49 Portugal 11 Brunei 50 Romania 12 Bulgaria 51 Russian Federation 13 Cambodia 52 Rwanda 14 Canada 53 Saudi Arabia 15 Chile 54 Senegal 16 China 55 Serbia 17 Colombia 56 Seychelles 18 Comoros 57 Sierra Leone 19 Croatia 58 Slovakia 20 Cuba 59 Slovenia 21 Czech Republic 60 South Africa 22 Denmark 61 South Korea 23 Djibouti 62 Spain 24 Ecuador 63 Sri Lanka 25 Egypt 64 Sudan 26 Ethiopia 65 Suriname 27 Finland 66 Tajikistan 28 France 67 Tanzania 29 Ghana 68 Thailand 30 Guyana 69 Tunisia 31 Hungary 70 Turkmenistan 32 Iceland 71 UAE 33 Italy 72 Uganda 34 Jordan 73 United Kingdom 35 Kazakhstan 74 Uzbekistan 36 Kenya 75 Venezuela 37 Kyrgyzstan 76 Vietnam 38 Lithuania 77 Zambia 39 Maldives 78 Zimbabwe

Annexure II

Details of the active Memorandum of Understanding signed by the organizations of Ministry of Culture, Government of India with corresponding organizations in other countries in respective areas of cooperation