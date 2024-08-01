Ministry of Culture Discloses Funds Allocated to Temple Trusts and Other Religious Bodies

Performance Arts Bureau of the Ministry of Culture administers a financial grant to Scheme by the name of “Financial Assistance for Allied Cultural Activities” with the objective to provide financial assistance for creation of assets for enhancing the audio-visual spectacle for allied cultural activities to give firsthand experience of live performances on regular basis and during festivals in open/closed areas/spaces where large numbers of tourists/visitors come regularly. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to eligible not-for-profit organizations and State Government, Union Territories, District Authorities, including temple trusts. Details of the funds allotted under this scheme is at Annexure.
This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
ANNEXURE
STATUS OF FUNDS RECOMM ENDED UNDER THE SCHEME OF “FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR ALLIED CULTURAL ACTIVITIES”
|Sl. No.
|Year of Recommendation
|State
|Name of applicant organization
|Project Site
|Recommended Amount
|Released Amount
|1.
|2018
|Uttar Pradesh
|Varanasi Smart City Limited (VSCL), Varanasi
|Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi.
|₹1,50,00,000/-
|₹90,00,000/-
|2.
|2018
|Uttar Pradesh
|Varanasi Smart City Limited (VSCL), Varanasi
|Ghats of Varanasi.
|₹1,50,00,000/-
|₹90,00,000/-
|3.
|2019
|Uttarakhand
|Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand
|Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, Uttrakhand
|₹1,35,00,000/-
|₹8100000/-
|4.
|2019
|Uttarakhand
|Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand
|Kedarnath Trek, Uttrakhand
|₹1,00,00,000/-
|₹60,00,000/-
|5.
|2019
|Uttarakhand
|Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand
|Kedar Valley, Uttrakhand
|₹90,00,000/-
|₹54,00,000/-
|6.
|2019
|Uttarakhand
|Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand
|Swami Narayan Ghat, Rishikesh.
|₹1,27,80,000/-
|₹76,68,000/-
|7.
|2019
|Uttarakhand
|Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand
|Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh
|₹1,35,00,000/-
|₹81,00,000/-
|8.
|2019
|Uttarakhand
|Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand
|Yamunotri Temple, Uttrakhand
|₹1,00,00,000/-
|₹60,00,000/-
|9.
|2019
|Maharashtra
|Devasthan Management Committee, Kolhapur.
|Shri Karveerniwasini Temple
|₹1,33,46,992/-.
|₹81,08,195/-
|10.
|2019
|Himachal Pradesh
|Temple Officer, Mata Chintpurni Temple, Una.
|Mata Chintpurni Temple, Chintpurni, Una,
|₹1,29,31,205/-
|₹77,58,723/-
|11.
|2019
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shri Jwalamukhi Temple Trust, Jwalamukhi.
|Shri Jwalamukhi Temple, Jwalamukhi.
|₹1,50,00,000/-.
|₹90,00,000/-
|12.
|2019
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shri Chamunda Nandikeshwar Temple Trust
|Shri Chamunda Nandikeshwar Temple
|₹1,36,21,219/-.
|₹81,72,731/-
|13.
|2019
|Himachal Pradesh
|Temple Trust Shri Naina Devi Ji, Distt. -Bilaspur.
|Shri Naina Devi Ji, Distt. -Bilaspur
|₹1,17,34,530/-.
|₹70,40,718/-
|14.
|2019
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shri Mahamaya Balasundari Ji Temple Trust
|Shri Mahamaya Balasundari Ji, Trilokpur.
|₹1,11,89,575/-.
|₹67,13,745/-
|15.
|2019
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shri Sidh Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust, HP
|Shri Sidh Baba Balak Nath Temple, Hamirpur
|₹1,27,02,051/-
|₹76,21,231/-
|16.
|2019
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K
|Adhkuwari to Bhawan via Himkoti Marg.
|₹1,40,79,600/-
|₹84,47,760/-
|17.
|2019
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K
|Banganga Darshani Deodi to Adhkuwari via Tarakote Marg].
|₹1,50,00,000/-
|₹90,00,000/-
|18.
|2019
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K
|Banganga Darshani Deodi to Sanjichhat via Old Track].
|₹1,50,00,000/-
|₹90,00,000/-
|19.
|2019
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K
|Sanjichhat to Bhawan & Gouri Bhawan to Sanjichhat via Bhairon Track].
|₹1,50,00,000/-
|₹90,00,000/-
|20.
|2019
|Haryana
|CEO, Kurukshetra Development Board, Brahma Sarovar, Kurukshetra, Haryana.
|Live audio video broadcasting of cultural & spiritual activities.
|₹90,00,000/-
|₹54,00,000/-