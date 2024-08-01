National

Ministry of Culture Discloses Funds Allocated to Temple Trusts and Other Religious Bodies

By Odisha Diary bureau

Performance Arts Bureau of the Ministry of Culture administers a financial grant to Scheme by the name of “Financial Assistance for Allied Cultural Activities” with the objective to provide financial assistance for creation of assets for enhancing the audio-visual spectacle for allied cultural activities to give firsthand experience of live performances on regular basis and during festivals in open/closed areas/spaces where large numbers of tourists/visitors come regularly. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to eligible not-for-profit organizations and State Government, Union Territories, District Authorities, including temple trusts. Details of the funds allotted under this scheme is at Annexure.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

STATUS OF FUNDS RECOMM ENDED UNDER THE SCHEME OF “FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR ALLIED CULTURAL ACTIVITIES”

 

Sl. No. Year of Recommendation State Name of applicant organization Project Site Recommended Amount Released Amount
1. 2018 Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Smart City Limited (VSCL), Varanasi Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi. ₹1,50,00,000/- ₹90,00,000/-
2. 2018 Uttar Pradesh Varanasi Smart City Limited (VSCL), Varanasi Ghats of Varanasi. ₹1,50,00,000/- ₹90,00,000/-
3. 2019 Uttarakhand Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, Uttrakhand ₹1,35,00,000/- ₹8100000/-
4. 2019 Uttarakhand Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand Kedarnath Trek, Uttrakhand ₹1,00,00,000/- ₹60,00,000/-
5. 2019 Uttarakhand Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand Kedar Valley, Uttrakhand ₹90,00,000/- ₹54,00,000/-
6. 2019 Uttarakhand Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand Swami Narayan Ghat, Rishikesh. ₹1,27,80,000/- ₹76,68,000/-
7. 2019 Uttarakhand Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh ₹1,35,00,000/- ₹81,00,000/-
8. 2019 Uttarakhand Department of Culture, Govt. of Uttarakhand Yamunotri Temple, Uttrakhand ₹1,00,00,000/- ₹60,00,000/-
9. 2019 Maharashtra Devasthan Management Committee, Kolhapur. Shri Karveerniwasini Temple ₹1,33,46,992/-. ₹81,08,195/-
10. 2019 Himachal Pradesh Temple Officer, Mata Chintpurni Temple, Una. Mata Chintpurni Temple, Chintpurni, Una, ₹1,29,31,205/- ₹77,58,723/-
11. 2019 Himachal Pradesh Shri Jwalamukhi Temple Trust, Jwalamukhi. Shri Jwalamukhi Temple, Jwalamukhi. ₹1,50,00,000/-. ₹90,00,000/-
12. 2019 Himachal Pradesh Shri Chamunda Nandikeshwar Temple Trust Shri Chamunda Nandikeshwar Temple

 

 ₹1,36,21,219/-. ₹81,72,731/-
13. 2019 Himachal Pradesh Temple Trust Shri Naina Devi Ji, Distt. -Bilaspur. Shri Naina Devi Ji, Distt. -Bilaspur ₹1,17,34,530/-. ₹70,40,718/-
14. 2019 Himachal Pradesh Shri Mahamaya Balasundari Ji Temple Trust Shri Mahamaya Balasundari Ji, Trilokpur. ₹1,11,89,575/-. ₹67,13,745/-
15. 2019 Himachal Pradesh Shri Sidh Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust, HP Shri Sidh Baba Balak Nath Temple, Hamirpur ₹1,27,02,051/- ₹76,21,231/-
16. 2019 Jammu & Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K Adhkuwari to Bhawan via Himkoti Marg. ₹1,40,79,600/- ₹84,47,760/-
17. 2019 Jammu & Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K Banganga Darshani Deodi to Adhkuwari via Tarakote Marg]. ₹1,50,00,000/- ₹90,00,000/-
18. 2019 Jammu & Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K Banganga Darshani Deodi to Sanjichhat via Old Track]. ₹1,50,00,000/- ₹90,00,000/-
19. 2019 Jammu & Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K Sanjichhat to Bhawan & Gouri Bhawan to Sanjichhat via Bhairon Track]. ₹1,50,00,000/- ₹90,00,000/-
20. 2019 Haryana CEO, Kurukshetra Development Board, Brahma Sarovar, Kurukshetra, Haryana. Live audio video broadcasting of cultural & spiritual activities. ₹90,00,000/- ₹54,00,000/-
