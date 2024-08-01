Ministry of Culture Discloses Funds Allocated to Temple Trusts and Other Religious Bodies

Performance Arts Bureau of the Ministry of Culture administers a financial grant to Scheme by the name of “Financial Assistance for Allied Cultural Activities” with the objective to provide financial assistance for creation of assets for enhancing the audio-visual spectacle for allied cultural activities to give firsthand experience of live performances on regular basis and during festivals in open/closed areas/spaces where large numbers of tourists/visitors come regularly. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to eligible not-for-profit organizations and State Government, Union Territories, District Authorities, including temple trusts. Details of the funds allotted under this scheme is at Annexure.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

STATUS OF FUNDS RECOMM ENDED UNDER THE SCHEME OF “FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR ALLIED CULTURAL ACTIVITIES”