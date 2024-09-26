Ministry of Culture conducts a Walkathon and Cleanliness Drive under Swachhata Hi Sewa programme under Special Campaign 4.0

Ministry of Culture conducted a Walkathon and Cleanliness Drive around the campus of Shastri Bhavan under Swachhata Hi Sewa program. Shri Gurmeet Singh Chawla, Nodal Officer & Joint Secretary and Shri Kaul Sanjay Moolchand, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture led the group of employees during the Walkathon and Cleanliness Drive.

Shri Gurmeet Singh Chawla, Nodal Officer & Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, visited the Departmental Record Room and various Sections in the CSL Block, Shastri Bhawan on 24.09.2024 as part of #SpecialCampaign4 .0 . The visit underscores commitment of the Ministry to efficient record management and cleanliness. #SwachhBharat.

A Special Training Session on Record Management took place on 23.09.2024, organized by the National Archives of India in hybrid mode. The session brought together Record Officers and Employees from the @MinOfCultureGoI and its 43 organizations as part of #SpecialCampaign4.0 .

A meeting was held on 17.09.2024 under the Chairmanship of Shri Gurmeet Singh Chawla, Nodal Officer & Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, to discuss preparations for #Special Campaign4.0. The Heads of Attached/Subordinate Offices, Autonomous Bodies and Divisional Heads participated in the meeting to ensure collective efforts for a successful campaign.