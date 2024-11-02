Ministry of Culture Concludes Special Campaign 4.0 to Institutionalize Swachhata Practices

Ministry of Culture (MoC), along with its organizations, participated in the Special Campaign 4.0 while focusing mainly on institutionalization of Swachhata and minimizing pendency in Government Offices.

During implementation phase from 2nd to 31st October,2024, the Ministry achieved 100% targets in carrying out cleanliness drives in all designated 529 sites. 100% files in Record Management viz.12,668 Physical files and 3261 E-files were reviewed. 1167 Physical Files & 470 E-Files have been weeded out and closed, respectively. Revenue to the tune of Rs.31,73,667/- was generated by disposing of scarps. A total of 46876 Sq.ft. area was freed. In addition, 100% Public Grievances; 60% Public Grievances Appeals, 73% MP References 55% PMO References were disposed of. Ministry released 5 Press Statements. 187 Tweets were also issued by the Ministry and its various organizations.

Cleanliness drive conducted at Ramappa Temple, Hyderabad and Warangal Fort, Hyderabad sites

Ramappa Temple, Hyderabad

Before After

Warangal Fort, Hyderabad

Before After

Digitization of Records

The National Archives of India(NAI), an attached office of Ministry of Culture, has collections of approximately 34 crore pages. The NAI has a plan to convert all its physical collections into digital and make it accessible to the society online. NAI has started a digitization programme through outsourcing. NAI has started the work of digitization of 30 Crore pages and uploading the same on Department search portal i.e. www.abhilekh-patal.in. and the work is expected to be completed in two years. 56,07,806 pages have been digitized in the month of October 2024 with complete DMS implementation, Bar-coding and each record have 24 number of indexing field.

Conservation of Records

As a part of restorative conservation of records, The National Archives of India (NAI) repaired 2380 number of sheets; stitched and bound 14 vols and 160 files/mics items; and also repaired 44 maps during the period.

(On going conservation of Records at NAI)

Appraisal of Records

Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Railway, Ministry of Coal and Directorate General CRPF, New Delhi have intimated NAI for appraisal of 680, 1366, 81 and 102 files, respectively. NAI has initiated action for joint appraisal of the above files as per provisions of Public Record Act & Rules.

Record Management Training

The following Training Programmes in Record Management were conducted by National Archives of India during Special Campaign 4.0 :-

178th Orientation course on Records Management for the Central Government officials/Departmental Records Officers was conducted for three days from 23-25 October 2024 at NAI, Records Centre, Jaipur. 27 participants from various Ministries/ Departments like Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Heavy Industries, Ministry of Defence, Atomic Energy, Archaeological Survey of India and PSUs etc. participated in this orientation course.

2.As part of special campaign 4.0, a workshop/training session on ‘Records Management’ was conducted by NAI at Ministry of Coal on 18th October, 2024. Approximately 40 participants including ASO, SO and US level officers attended the workshop.

Exhibition

The National Archives of India organized an exhibition titled “ सुशासन और अभिलेख ” as part of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata. The exhibition was inaugurated by Hon’ble Culture Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on 1st October 2024 at NAI and remained open for public viewing till 30th October, 2024.

Best Practice:

Adding a creative dimension to the SHS Campaign,2024 and Special Campaign 4.0 some of the Organizations of Ministry of Culture have undertaken the following initiatives with citizen involvement and collective action as part of good practice:-

Waste to Art Initiatives by National Council for Science Museums (NCSM) by engaging community in the waste to art initiatives: – 3 days Waste to Art Exhibition organized at National Science Centre, New Delhi, a Unit of NCSM, from 24th to 26th September,2024.

b) Shadow Art piece crafted from discarded electronic, electrical & spare parts, and A Coffee Table Book curated by NCSM Hqrs, Kolkata using waste material.

(Coffee Table Book)

Workshop on Composting Garden Waste organized by Goa Science Centre and Planetarium, a Unit of NCSM.

Workshop on Vermicomposting organized by District Science Centre, Dharampur, Gujarat, a Unit of NCSM.

Workshop on Hand made paper organized by Goa Science Centre and Planetarium Goa, a Unit of NCSM.

Mobile Science Exhibition on Hygiene and Sanitation organised by District Science Centre, Dharmpur, Gujarat, a Unit of NCSM.

Preservation of Gandhi Papers by Asiatic Society of Kolkata(ASK)

Curative Preservation of Manuscripts and Book “Ramayana” by Asiatic Society of Kolkata(ASK).

Ministry of Culture is committed to continue with the good works done during Special Campaign in order to promote and institutionalize swachhata, and reduce pendency in all organizations.