Ministry of Culture Boosts Budget for Monument Conservation

|There are 3697 ancient monuments and archaeological sites declared as of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 in the country. State-wise number of monuments and expenditure incurred on conservation, preservation and maintenance of these monuments and sites during the last five years is given at Annexure.
|The conservation, preservation and maintenance work of protected monuments and areas is a continuous process and attended regularly by the Archaeological Survey of India, as per need and priority and the funds are allocated accordingly.
|Identification of monuments for protection and their conservation and providing tourist facilities/ infrastructure is a regular process. The allocation released for monuments of Tamil Nadu is as under:
BY/SKT
Annexure
STATE-WISE NUMBER OF MONUMENTS AND SITES OF NATIONAL IMPORTANCE IN THE COUNTRY AND EXPENDITURE INCURRED ON CONSERVATION AND PRESERVATION
|Sl.No.
|Name of State / U.T.
|Number of Monuments & Site
|Expenditure (amount in crores)
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|135
|5.30
|5.15
|4.57
|5.75
|11.60
|
|Assam
|55
|3.15
|3.40
|3.04
|3.30
|7.44
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|03
|
|Nagaland
|04
|
|Meghalaya
|08
|
|Bihar
|70
|1.76
|1.45
|1.23
|3.35
|9.00
|
|Chhattisgarh
|46
|0.86
|3.00
|2.89
|4.78
|7.50
|
|Daman & Diu (U.T.)
|11
|9.62
|7.00
|7.34
|10.50
|14.09
|
|Gujarat
|205
|
|Goa
|21
|1.60
|2.20
|3.70
|7.00
|10.45
|
|Haryana
|91
|2.90
|1.57
|0.80
|1.50
|6.53
|
|Punjab
|33
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|1.51
|2.15
|1.25
|1.15
|8.90
|
|Jammu & Kashmir (U.T.)
|56
|1.65
|1.55
|0.80
|2.55
|6.03
|
|Jharkhand
|13
|0.86
|1.60
|0.88
|1.16
|2.00
|
|Karnataka
|506
|21.44
|28.55
|20.77
|25.07
|39.93
|
|Kerala
|29
|2.27
|4.50
|2.03
|6.82
|7.50
|
|Ladakh (U.T.)
|15
|0.70
|0.28
|0.20
|0.43
|1.92
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|291
|8.09
|12.50
|15.00
|16.25
|22.90
|
|Maharashtra
|286
|17.9
|20.98
|18.16
|24.49
|39.04
|
|Manipur
|01
|0.84
|1.00
|1.31
|1.25
|2.00
|
|Mizoram
|01
|
|Tripura
|08
|
|N.C.T. Delhi
|173
|30.66
|30.25
|24.51
|19.08
|30.35
|
|Odisha
|81
|5.90
|5.30
|3.63
|8.23
|13.17
|
|Rajasthan
|163
|7.05
|10.28
|11.50
|12.03
|17.93
|
|Telangana
|08
|3.70
|5.35
|2.80
|6.80
|15.50
|
|Tamil Nadu
|412
|8.10
|9.60
|7.25
|12.00
|19.95
|
|Puducherry (U.T.)
|07
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|743
|15.95
|22.35
|22.22
|42.24
|63.53
|
|Uttarakhand
|44
|0.82
|3.59
|4.60
|3.75
|4.85
|
|West Bengal
|135
|9.69
|8.10
|7.37
|12.57
|17.16
|
|Sikkim
|03