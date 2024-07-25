National

Ministry of Culture Boosts Budget for Monument Conservation

There are 3697 ancient monuments and archaeological sites declared as of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 in the country. State-wise number of monuments and expenditure incurred on conservation, preservation and maintenance of these monuments and sites during the last five years is given at Annexure.
The conservation, preservation and maintenance work of protected monuments and areas is a continuous process and attended regularly by the Archaeological Survey of India, as per need and priority and the funds are allocated accordingly.
Identification of monuments for protection and their conservation and providing tourist facilities/ infrastructure is a regular process. The allocation released for monuments of Tamil Nadu is as under:

Year

(2018-2023)

 Allocation

(in crore rupees)
2018-19 8.10
2019-20            9.60
2020-21            7.25
2021-22            12.00
2022-23            19.95

 

Annexure

STATE-WISE NUMBER OF MONUMENTS AND SITES OF NATIONAL IMPORTANCE IN THE COUNTRY AND EXPENDITURE INCURRED ON CONSERVATION AND PRESERVATION

Sl.No. Name of State / U.T. Number of Monuments & Site Expenditure         (amount in crores)
2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23
  1. 1.
 Andhra Pradesh 135 5.30 5.15 4.57 5.75 11.60
Assam 55 3.15 3.40 3.04 3.30 7.44
Arunachal Pradesh 03
Nagaland 04
Meghalaya 08
Bihar 70 1.76 1.45 1.23 3.35 9.00
Chhattisgarh 46 0.86 3.00 2.89 4.78 7.50
Daman & Diu (U.T.) 11 9.62 7.00 7.34 10.50 14.09
Gujarat 205
Goa 21 1.60 2.20 3.70 7.00 10.45
Haryana 91 2.90 1.57 0.80 1.50 6.53

 
Punjab 33
Himachal Pradesh 40 1.51 2.15 1.25 1.15 8.90

 
Jammu & Kashmir (U.T.) 56 1.65 1.55 0.80 2.55 6.03
Jharkhand 13 0.86 1.60 0.88 1.16 2.00
Karnataka 506 21.44 28.55 20.77 25.07 39.93
Kerala 29 2.27 4.50 2.03 6.82 7.50
Ladakh (U.T.) 15 0.70 0.28 0.20 0.43 1.92

 
Madhya Pradesh 291 8.09 12.50 15.00 16.25 22.90
Maharashtra 286 17.9 20.98 18.16 24.49 39.04
Manipur 01 0.84 1.00 1.31 1.25 2.00
Mizoram 01
Tripura 08
N.C.T. Delhi 173 30.66 30.25 24.51 19.08 30.35
Odisha 81 5.90 5.30 3.63 8.23 13.17
Rajasthan 163 7.05 10.28 11.50 12.03 17.93
Telangana 08 3.70 5.35 2.80 6.80 15.50
Tamil Nadu 412 8.10 9.60 7.25 12.00 19.95
Puducherry (U.T.) 07
Uttar Pradesh 743 15.95 22.35 22.22 42.24 63.53

 
Uttarakhand 44 0.82 3.59 4.60 3.75 4.85
West Bengal 135 9.69 8.10 7.37 12.57 17.16
Sikkim 03

