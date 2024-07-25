Ministry of Culture Boosts Budget for Monument Conservation

There are 3697 ancient monuments and archaeological sites declared as of national importance under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 in the country. State-wise number of monuments and expenditure incurred on conservation, preservation and maintenance of these monuments and sites during the last five years is given at Annexure.

The conservation, preservation and maintenance work of protected monuments and areas is a continuous process and attended regularly by the Archaeological Survey of India, as per need and priority and the funds are allocated accordingly.