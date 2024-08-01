Ministry of Culture Advances National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities

The Government of India has established the National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities (NMMA) in 2007 to prepare two national registers on monuments and antiquities. NMMA is currently being implemented and its documented data is published at the NMMA website: http://nmma.nic.in.

The mandate of the NMMA is to create two National databases on monuments and antiquities of the country which will be beneficial to the public including students, college, researchers, administrative personnel etc. The NMMA is also conducting training programmes and workshops on documentation of monuments and antiquities, all over the country. Last year NMMA conducted one such workshop for Southern region in Bengaluru, Karnataka where 65 participants from Universities/Educaional institutions, Museum and State Archaeology Departments participated.

Government through Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has collaborated with foreign academic and research institutions, as well as laboratories to access the latest domain specific research findings and innovative techniques for restoration practices. ASI has already collaborated with foreign institutes like University of Ca’ Foscari, Venice & ICR, Italy.

In the field of Archaeology, ASI has signed an MoU with the IIT, Gandhinagar for “Strengthening and Supporting the Archaeological Sciences Centre” established at IIT Gandhinagar for material analysis and characteristics, advanced aids in documentation and condition mapping of archaeological sites and heritage structures, study of heritage structures in terms of structural stability, seismic vulnerability, etc., dating techniques for material analysis and studies of palaeo-environment, archaeology and archaeo-seismology.