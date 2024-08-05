Ministry of Culture Advances Efforts in Repatriation of Indian Artifacts

Total 345 antiquities have been repatriated from different countries since 2014. No specific budget is allocated for repatriation of the antiquities. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) makes expenditure from its available budget as per requirement.

Country-wise list is annexed as ‘Annexure I’.

Public interest has increased towards the cultural heritage. Various exhibitions and workshops have been organized by the Archaeological Survey of India for public awareness. For instance, exhibitions of repatriated artefacts curated during G-20 meeting at Khajuraho and World Heritage Committee meeting at New Delhi were appreciated by the delegates and visitors. Selected repatriated antiquities are also displayed for the public in the gallery at Purana Quila.

ASI works in coordination with different law-enforcement agencies for preventing smuggling of artefacts.

Whenever any theft of antiquity is reported, FIR is lodged in concerned police station and ‘Look Out Notice’ is issued to law enforcement agencies including Custom Exit Channels to keep vigil to trace stolen antiquity.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure I