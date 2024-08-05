National

Ministry of Culture Advances Efforts in Repatriation of Indian Artifacts

Total 345 antiquities have been repatriated from different countries since 2014. No specific budget is allocated for repatriation of the antiquities. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) makes expenditure from its available budget as per requirement.

Country-wise list is annexed as ‘Annexure I’.

Public interest has increased towards the cultural heritage. Various exhibitions and workshops have been organized by the Archaeological Survey of India for public awareness. For instance, exhibitions of repatriated artefacts curated during G-20 meeting at Khajuraho and World Heritage Committee meeting at New Delhi were appreciated by the delegates and visitors. Selected repatriated antiquities are also displayed for the public in the gallery at Purana Quila.

 

ASI works in coordination with different law-enforcement agencies for preventing smuggling of artefacts.

 

Whenever any theft of antiquity is reported, FIR is lodged in concerned police station and ‘Look Out Notice’ is issued to law enforcement agencies including Custom Exit Channels to keep vigil to trace stolen antiquity.

 

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure I

 

Year Country No. of Antiquity Year-wise total
2014 Australia 02 2
2015 Canada 01 3
Germany 01
Singapore 01
2016 USA 11 14
Australia 03
2017 USA 08 09
UK 01
2018 USA 02 02
2019 UK 01 02
Australia 01
2020 Australia 03 08
UK 05
2021 UK 01 159
Canada 01
USA 157
2022 Australia 29 30
UK 01
2023 Australia 02 115
UK 07
USA 105
Italy 01
2024 Thailand 01 01
Total 345 345
