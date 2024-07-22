National

Ministry of Culture Advances Classical Language Preservation Through New Promotion Strategies

By Odisha Diary bureau

Six Indian languages namely Tamil, Sanskrit, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Odia have been accorded the status of Classical Language. The year in which these languages conferred the status of classical language is as given below :

Classical Language Date of Notification
Tamil 12.10.2004
Sanskrit 25.11.2005
Kannada 31.10.2008
Telugu 31.10.2008
Malayalam 08.08.2013
Odia 11.03.2014

 

The policy of the Government is to promote all Indian languages including classical languages. The National Education Policy, 2020 focuses on promotion of all Indian Languages. Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) works for the promotion of all Indian languages including four classical languages viz. Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Odia. Development and promotion of Classical Tamil is done by Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT). The Government of India is promoting Sanskrit Language through three Central Universities. Funds are provided to these universities for teaching and research in Sanskrit language leading to award of degree, diploma, certificate to students and no separate funds are provided for undertaking any work related to classical aspect of Sanskrit. The details of funds provided for various classical languages for the last 10 years are given at Annexure-A.

No proposal has been received in respect of Classical language projects in respect of Classical Malayalam language.

This information was given by the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

****

Beena Yadav

 

                                                                                                                                      Annexure – A

Budget grant sanctioned to Classical languages

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Year Kannada Telugu Odia Malayalam Tamil
2014-15 100.00 100.00     8.80
2015-16 100.00 100.00     11.89
2016-17 100.00 100.00     5.02
2017-18 100.00 100.00     10.27
2018-19 99.00 100.00     5.46
2019-20 107.00 107.00     9.83
2020-21 108.00 147.00 8.00 8.00 1200
2021-22 106.50 103.00 58.38 63.97 1200
2022-23 171.75 171.75 176.75 186.75 1200
2023-24 154.50 154.50 138.50 112.50 1525
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.