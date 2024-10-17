Ministry of Corporate Affairs Special Campaign 4.0 in full swing

The special campaign 4.0 is being organised in the Government of India from 2nd October 2024 to 31st October 2024 with a vision to promote and disseminate the spirit of Bhagidari in Swachhata and pendency reduction. The Ministry is participating in the Campaign with full enthusiasm.

During this Campaign period, 11 out of the 23 identified sites have been cleaned in the offices of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and around 50% of the 3000 identified physical and e-files have been reviewed as of now, to spread the spirit of Special Campaign 4.0.