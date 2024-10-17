National

Ministry of Corporate Affairs Special Campaign 4.0 in full swing

By Odisha Diary bureau

The special campaign 4.0 is being organised in the Government of India from 2nd  October 2024 to 31st  October 2024 with a vision to promote and disseminate the spirit of Bhagidari in Swachhata and pendency reduction. The Ministry is participating in the Campaign with full enthusiasm.

A room full of boxes and boxesDescription automatically generated

 AFTER

A room with glass doors and shelvesDescription automatically generated

During this Campaign period, 11 out of the 23 identified sites have been cleaned in the offices of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and around 50% of the 3000 identified physical and e-files have been reviewed as of now, to spread the spirit of Special Campaign 4.0.

