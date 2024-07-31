Ministry of Cooperation Expands National Level Multi-State Co-operative Societies

Ministry of Cooperation has set up three national level multi-state cooperative societies; one each for Exports, Organic produce and quality seeds. These Societies have been registered under MSCS Act, 2002. The cooperative societies of all levels, who are interested in activities specified for each of above societies, are eligible to become a member. The details are as under:

(1). National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL): The NCEL is promoted by Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO), National Agricultural Cooperative, Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) and National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC). The initial paid up capital of NCEL is Rs. 500 Cr with contribution of Rs. 100 Cr each by the five promoters and authorized share capital is Rs. 2,000 Cr. The NCEL has been set up to undertake direct export of goods and services of cooperatives and related entities and to take up other promotion activities. The NCEL will help in increasing exports of goods & services produced in the cooperative sector thereby promoting “Make in India”. Higher exports through the NCEL will increase market linkages of goods & services of the cooperatives at various levels thus leading to more employment in the cooperative sector. As per information provided by NCEL, so far 5,438 cooperatives have been granted membership.

(2). National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL): The NCOL is promoted by NDDB, GCMMF, NAFED, National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) and NCDC. The initial paid up capital of NCOL is Rs. 100 Cr with contribution of Rs. 20 Cr each by the five promoters and authorized share capital is Rs. 500 Cr. The NCOL has been set up to provide institutional support for aggregation, certification, testing, procurement, storage, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, logistic facilities, marketing of organic products and facilitate in arranging financial assistance to the organic farmers through its member Cooperatives including PACS/FPOs alongwith promotional and developmental activities of organic products with the help of various schemes and agencies of the Government. The NCOL will help in marketing of authentic and certified organic products to increase production of organic products by the cooperatives at various levels. As per information provided by NCOL, so far 3,772 cooperatives have been granted membership.

(3). Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL): The BBSSL is promoted by IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and NCDC. The initial paid up capital of BBSSL is Rs. 250 Cr with contribution of Rs. 50 Cr each by the five promoters and authorized share capital is Rs. 500 Cr. The BBSSL has been set up to undertake production, procurement & distribution of quality seeds under single brand through cooperative network to improve crop yield and develop a system for preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds. BBSSL would help in increasing the production of quality seeds in India through cooperatives thereby reducing the dependence on imported seeds, enhancing agriculture production, providing boost to rural economy, promoting “Make in India” and leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Quality seeds production through BBSSL will increase the agriculture production in the country thereby leading to more employment in the agriculture and cooperative sector. As per information provided by BBSSL, so far 11,713 cooperatives have been granted membership.

The Bhartiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) will distribute quality seeds under a single brand through network of cooperatives as well as other marketing channels.

The BBSSL will work in close coordination with all existing public and cooperative sector seed companies to achieve its objective of production, procurement and distribution of quality seed and reduce the dependence of the country on imported seeds.